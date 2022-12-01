Read full article on original website
HCSO: A man has been detained after confessing to shooting many catsEddyEvonAnonymousHillsborough County, FL
Renters in Tampa are concerned about housing discrimination.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Where to see snow in Florida this weekend & more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieFlorida State
Top Toys Sought For Christmas 2022 in Phoenix and TampaMark HakePhoenix, AZ
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Bay News 9
Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O'Connor on administrative leave...
Man shot by his own gun while being detained at Tampa Truck Stop, deputies say
An armed suspect was accidentally shot by his own as he was being arrested by Hillsborough County deputies Saturday night, according to a release.
Tampa police chief placed on leave after bodycam video shows her flashing badge during traffic stop
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Police Chief Mary O'Connor will be on leave during an investigation into her actions on Nov. 12, when she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license plate tag.
Body found next to Tampa Family Dollar
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found next to a local Family Dollar.
‘It’s embarrassing’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor could resign after being placed on administrative leave
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after she and her husband were pulled over for driving a golf cart without a license last month.
Clearwater woman killed motorcyclist while driving drunk, police say
A Clearwater woman was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Sunday morning.
Tampa Police Chief stopped by deputy for riding golf cart without a license tag
The Tampa Police Department (TPD) addressed an incident where Police Chief O'Connor was stopped by a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy on Nov. 12.
Man shot, robbed by 3 masked suspects in Carrollwood, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting and robbery that happened Thursday night in Carrollwood.
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
Yahoo!
Do golf carts need tags? What to know after Tampa police chief’s stop.
You see them puttering around the golf course, in neighborhoods. The ultimate in Florida transportation. When the news surfaced Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy stopped Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and her husband on their golf cart last month, it raised the question: Does a golf cart need a license plate?
FHP: 2 teens seriously hurt in I-75 fiery crash in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital Saturday night following a crash along Interstate 75 (SR 93) in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday along southbound I-75 south of SR 52. The 19-year-old driver reportedly lost...
Man hides in tree in effort to avoid arrest in Brooksville, deputies say
Hernando deputies said a man hid in a tree in an effort to avoid an arrest on Thursday night.
Alonso High School janitor accused of shooting at cats with pellet gun faces termination
An Alonso High School janitor could soon lose his job after allegedly admitting to shooting multiple neighborhood cats with a pellet gun.
‘I’m hoping you’ll just let us go’: Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor flashes badge during Pinellas County traffic stop
The Tampa Police Department addressed an incident Thursday involving Chief of Police Mary O'Connor and her spouse in which the couple was pulled over in a golf cart without a license plate on the evening of Nov. 12.
Florida police officer stabbed in face during gas station struggle
A Daytona Beach police officer was stabbed in the face Thursday while attempting to speak with a man accused of trespassing according to authorities.
WJBF.com
Tampa Police Chief placed on leave by Mayor
Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the News Channel 8 Team as well as updates on weather and traffic. Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the News Channel 8 Team as well as updates on weather and traffic.
Man found dead in Polk County lake days after going swimming, police say
A Tennessee man's body was found Friday after he disappeared whiles swimming with friends at Lake Wales' Crystal Lake, police said.
Lakeland brothers killed after being ejected from motorcycle, hit by SUV, police say
A pair of brothers from Lakeland died Thursday after losing control of their motorcycle and getting ejected into an SUV's path, police said.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park
BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
