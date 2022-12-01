ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bay News 9

Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of Tampa has been placed on leave after a video emerged of her flashing her badge from the passenger seat of a golf cart to get out of a traffic ticket. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor placed Chief Mary O'Connor on administrative leave...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies: Robbery victim shot in Tampa neighborhood; 3 suspects fled

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies said they are trying to track down three suspects who fled after shooting and robbing a man in a Tampa neighborhood. The shooting occurred Thursday night in the 5600 block of Paddock Trail Drive. According to the sheriff's office, the agency received multiple calls about hearing shots fired and someone calling for help in the area.
TAMPA, FL
Yahoo!

Do golf carts need tags? What to know after Tampa police chief’s stop.

You see them puttering around the golf course, in neighborhoods. The ultimate in Florida transportation. When the news surfaced Thursday that a sheriff’s deputy stopped Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor and her husband on their golf cart last month, it raised the question: Does a golf cart need a license plate?
TAMPA, FL
WJBF.com

Tampa Police Chief placed on leave by Mayor

Details affecting local, regional and national news events of the day are provided by the News Channel 8 Team as well as updates on weather and traffic.
AUGUSTA, GA
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO COUNTY: Teen reportedly shot walking home from Brooksville park

BROOKSVILLE, FLa. A 13-year-old is recovering from a gunshot wound after being shot while walking home from a Brooksville Park Thursday night. According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the teen was reportedly walking home from the Hill N Dale Community Park and was shot. The injuries are non-life threating and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to obtain additional details from the victim. No additional details were provided from the Sheriff's Office.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

