Washington State

WRAL

Why the stock market is channeling Goldilocks

CNN — The global economy is weakening and consumers are feeling financially stressed. Gas and heat prices are up significantly from last year and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Wednesday that painfully elevated interest rates will hang around for some time. It's rough out there, but there...
The Independent

Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Reuters

China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd (601012.SS) said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs.
WRAL

Employers keep on hiring despite inflation, interest rate hikes

The nation's employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy -- a sign of resilience in the face of the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. The nation's employers kept hiring briskly in November despite high inflation and a slow-growing economy -- a sign of...
The Hill

8 in 10 voters support consumer watchdog agency: poll

A sturdy bipartisan majority said in a recent poll they support the mission of a polarizing financial watchdog agency that could be gutted by the Supreme Court. Seventy-nine percent of registered voters said they favor the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and its efforts to protect Americans from abusive and fraudulent financial products, according to a survey conducted by Democratic polling firm Lake Research Partners and Republican polling firm Chesapeake Beach Consulting.
WRAL

OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil

CNN — OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major oil producers including Russia, said they would continue...
WRAL

Europe agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel

CNN — The European Union has reached a consensus on the price at which to cap Russian oil just days before the deadline. News of the deal, which had needed approval from holdout Poland, was confirmed on Twitter by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, marking a key milestone in the West's efforts to punish President Vladimir Putin without adding to stress on the global economy.
WRAL

China's cities are running out of cash to pay huge Covid lockdown bills

CNN — Protests this week across China show just how unpopular Beijing's zero-Covid policy has become. Now, even as the country signals it may loosen pandemic controls, it faces another challenge: Local governments charged with conducting mass testing and enforcing quarantine are running short of cash and could be forced to cut corners or reduce other vital services.
WRAL

State news: Iran executed 4 people it says spied for Israel

CAIRO — Iranian authorities executed four people Sunday accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. IRNA said the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard announced the arrests of a network of people linked to the Israeli agency....
WRAL

U.S. Plans to End Mpox Emergency Declaration in Two Months

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Friday that it did not expect to extend its declaration of a public health emergency for the outbreak of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, past its scheduled expiration at the end of January, a signal that the disease no longer constitutes a crisis-level threat in the United States.
WRAL

Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

CAIRO — Iran on Saturday began construction on a new nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, Iranian state TV announced, amid tensions with the U.S. over sweeping sanctions imposed after Washington pulled out of the Islamic Republic's nuclear deal with world powers. The announcement comes as Iran has...
WRAL

How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike

CNN — Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one. The Railway Labor Act was passed...
