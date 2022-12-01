A woman has opened up about her experience giving birth in a McDonald’s bathroom and her fiancé even revealed that they’ll be nicknaming their newborn “little nugget”.Alandria Worthy, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, discussed how she went into labour at a Fulton County McDonald’s during a recent interview with local news affiliate 11 Alive. The mother noted that while her contractions started around 3am on 23 November, she didn’t go to the hospital right away.“I read to not go to the hospital as soon as you start feeling them because they were still 15 to 20 minutes apart,...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO