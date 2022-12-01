ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

KATV

Johnson County Sheriff arrested on drug and gun charges in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens himself has been arrested. Stephens was arrested on Saturday in Crawford County on charges of drug and gun possession. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOKI FOX 23

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
TULSA, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
FORT SMITH, AR
Yahoo!

Police investigating rash of Fort Smith business break-ins

A Fort Smith liquor store owner said a man is wanted in connection with multiple break-ins at liquor stores and other businesses in recent days, and he appears to have hit her store too. Kerri Taake, owner of Cheers of Fort Smith, said a man broke through her front door...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith missing teen found safe

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 13 -year- old was reported missing by a family member in Fort Smith on Dec. 2. He was last seen near the playground at West Apartments at approximately 4:45 p.m. Fort Smith Police conducted a search and were able to locate him safely. Follow...
FORT SMITH, AR
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
WATTS, OK
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Centerton Animal Shelter director fired after euthanasia of dogs

CENTERTON, Ark. — According to Centerton Police Captain Christopher Kelley, the termination of Centerton Animal Shelter Director Cody Wilson happened after a complaint alleging animal cruelty and the euthanasia of two dogs. Lt. Keith Lawson with the Cave Springs Police department said he brought two stray dogs to the...
CENTERTON, AR

