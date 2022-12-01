Read full article on original website
KATV
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on drug and gun charges in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens himself has been arrested. Stephens was arrested on Saturday in Crawford County on charges of drug and gun possession. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed that...
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
KHBS
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty in deadly kidnapping of Ashley Bush
The Missouri woman charged in the deadly kidnapping of a pregnant Benton County woman is scheduled to go before a jury in January. Amber Waterman pleaded not guilty in federal court in November. She's charged with kidnapping resulting in death. The jury trial is set for Jan. 9, 2023. A...
KHBS
Seb. Co. Prosecutor investigating after City of Bonanza employee accused of embezzling city money
BONANZA, Ark. — The Sebastian County Prosecutor is investigating after the City of Bonanza's administrative assistant, who is also the mayor's daughter, allegedly embezzled more than $38,000 from the city. Mayor Elmer Nelson testified in front of the state joint legislative auditing committee Friday. "I was totally unaware of...
KOKI FOX 23
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
Yahoo!
Police investigating rash of Fort Smith business break-ins
A Fort Smith liquor store owner said a man is wanted in connection with multiple break-ins at liquor stores and other businesses in recent days, and he appears to have hit her store too. Kerri Taake, owner of Cheers of Fort Smith, said a man broke through her front door...
Springdale police investigating shooting that injured teen
Springdale police are investigating a shooting in the area of Luther George Park on 300 Park Street on Dec. 1 that sent a teen to the hospital.
Fort Smith missing teen found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 13 -year- old was reported missing by a family member in Fort Smith on Dec. 2. He was last seen near the playground at West Apartments at approximately 4:45 p.m. Fort Smith Police conducted a search and were able to locate him safely. Follow...
News On 6
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Prairie Grove training video depicts school kids as shooting victims, admins on leave
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
City of Fort Smith reminding residents of storm drain safety
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith sent out a reminder to residents to not dump household chemicals or used motor oils on the ground or in storm drains. The city says this can cause polluted stormwater runoff which degrades our creeks, rivers, and lakes. Here are...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
KHBS
Sharing & Caring of Benton County helping 3,100 kids experience the magic of Christmas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we get closer to the holidays, one Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in Benton County get to experience the magic of Christmas. Sharing & Caring of Benton County is busy wrapping gifts for 3,100 kids in the county. Executive Director Thomas...
KHBS
Prairie Grove superintendent to retire after teachers, parents pack meeting
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — A video shown to Prairie Grove teachers implied to them that their children were killed in a fake school shooting, teachers told 40/29 News. Shayne Taylor, the middle school principal, showed the video to them on Wednesday, according to staff members. "He showed us a...
KHBS
Centerton Animal Shelter director fired after euthanasia of dogs
CENTERTON, Ark. — According to Centerton Police Captain Christopher Kelley, the termination of Centerton Animal Shelter Director Cody Wilson happened after a complaint alleging animal cruelty and the euthanasia of two dogs. Lt. Keith Lawson with the Cave Springs Police department said he brought two stray dogs to the...
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
