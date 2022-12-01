When it was finally over, Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t 100 percent sure that it actually was over. “Looking around, you didn’t realize it was over,” the Giants’ rookie edge-rusher said after the Giants 20-20 overtime tie with Washington on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was indeed over. “Finally, it was like, ‘OK it’s over; everybody can leave now.’ And we walked off.” When Thibodeaux and his teammates got into the home locker room, it was there where the processing would begin about what had just taken place. How did the Giants process 20-20? Were they ticked off about not winning? Angered by the litany of missed opportunities? Were...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 46 MINUTES AGO