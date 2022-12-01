Read full article on original website
Tie felt like loss to Giants despite potential benefits: ‘It sucks’
When it was finally over, Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t 100 percent sure that it actually was over. “Looking around, you didn’t realize it was over,” the Giants’ rookie edge-rusher said after the Giants 20-20 overtime tie with Washington on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was indeed over. “Finally, it was like, ‘OK it’s over; everybody can leave now.’ And we walked off.” When Thibodeaux and his teammates got into the home locker room, it was there where the processing would begin about what had just taken place. How did the Giants process 20-20? Were they ticked off about not winning? Angered by the litany of missed opportunities? Were...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. ...
13 WHAM
Uncle Dan's Best Bets: Week 13
Season: 57-42-2 Four straight winning weeks and hitting 56% for the year, but we stay humble and hungry. Another double-digit card this week. We already had four plays on Thursday (2-2) but I've still got a six-pack for sunday. THURSDAY PLAYS:. SUNDAY SIX-PACK:. STEELERS -1 Mike Tomlin has the boys...
13 WHAM
Bills player's cleats benefit local organization
One Buffalo Bills player wore his heart on his shoes during Thursday night's win against the New England Patriots. Cornerback Cam Lewis wore custom cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats program. Lewis' cleats will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Heritage Christian Services. "Cam chose our...
Florida State defensive lineman officially announces intentions to transfer
The redshirt sophomore will be exploring his options elsewhere.
