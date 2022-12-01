ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Tie felt like loss to Giants despite potential benefits: ‘It sucks’

When it was finally over, Kayvon Thibodeaux wasn’t 100 percent sure that it actually was over. “Looking around, you didn’t realize it was over,” the Giants’ rookie edge-rusher said after the Giants 20-20 overtime tie with Washington on Sunday at MetLife Stadium was indeed over. “Finally, it was like, ‘OK it’s over; everybody can leave now.’ And we walked off.” When Thibodeaux and his teammates got into the home locker room, it was there where the processing would begin about what had just taken place. How did the Giants process 20-20? Were they ticked off about not winning? Angered by the litany of missed opportunities? Were...
WASHINGTON, DC
tigerdroppings.com

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Price County Review

Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. ...
GREEN BAY, WI
13 WHAM

Uncle Dan's Best Bets: Week 13

Season: 57-42-2 Four straight winning weeks and hitting 56% for the year, but we stay humble and hungry. Another double-digit card this week. We already had four plays on Thursday (2-2) but I've still got a six-pack for sunday. THURSDAY PLAYS:. SUNDAY SIX-PACK:. STEELERS -1 Mike Tomlin has the boys...
TENNESSEE STATE
13 WHAM

Bills player's cleats benefit local organization

One Buffalo Bills player wore his heart on his shoes during Thursday night's win against the New England Patriots. Cornerback Cam Lewis wore custom cleats as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats program. Lewis' cleats will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Heritage Christian Services. "Cam chose our...

