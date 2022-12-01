ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Papanikolaou leads Cal to second straight water polo title

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Nikolaos Papanikolaou had seven goals, Roberto Valera gave California the lead with 41 seconds left and the Golden Bears scored five straight goals to stun Southern California 13-12 and win their second straight NCAA men's water polo championship on Sunday. Cal (23-2) beat the Trojans...
Wild beat Stars 6-5 in shootout after blowing 4-goal lead

DALLAS (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau scored on Minnesota’s three shootout attempts and the Wild beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Sunday after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period. Coming off a 5-4 shootout victory over Anaheim on Saturday, Minnesota ran its...
