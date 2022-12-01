Read full article on original website
Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday. The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton. The...
Newman ready to embrace Christmas spirit
Newman residents and visitors alike are invited to the traditional lighting of the community Christmas tree and holiday festivities on Saturday. The Newman Chamber of Commerce is hosting the community tree lighting from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza. There will be food, artisan, craft booths, a kid’s craft workshop, as well as a visit from Santa, who will be available for photos.
Hogwarts Winter Break after-hours event at the Stanislaus County Library
Hogwarts Winter Break after-hours event at the Stanislaus County Library. A magical evening awaits Harry Potter fans at the Modesto Library. Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry will offer Hogwarts Winter Break, a special after-hours event scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16 at the Modesto Library. The ticketed Harry Potter-themed event will feature crafts and activities for kids and families.
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for more Valley rain and Sierra snow
Northern California has a slow-moving weather system moving in over the weekend and bringing more rain and snow. Here's what our weather team says you can expect. Saturday's weather system has arrived and rain will get steadier in the afternoon and into the evening in the Valley. (Video above: 8...
Got Blues You Can Use!
The Hodidaze are upon us and plenty to do in the downtown Modesto scene. People are starting to come back out to the downtown and arts and music. Please continue to support the arts in our community so they can flourish. We lost Chefs of New York Downtown. Hopefully, another business will come in that supports live music as Vinnie did. And the Blue Monday Party has its fans to return to keep it going!
Stockton to open Stribley Community Center as temporary overnight warming zone
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cold temperatures and rainy weather prompted Stockton to open a warming zone at the city's Stribley Community Center, officials announced Thursday. The Stribley Community Center will offer heated overnight resting spaces, restrooms, water and snacks. It will be open from Dec. 1 through the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.
Top notch offerings at Xaviers Grove
In the little town of Stevinson is a hidden gem restaurant called Xaviers Grove Restaurant and Bar that has fine dining options without the white tablecloth. Stevinson Ranch was once a golf course that had a restaurant called The Grove Bar and Grill several years ago. Tony Xavier took over ownership of the restaurant as a one-year trial business venture with his now ex-wife. The business fizzled out along with the marriage but it turned around when Xavier’s daughter Lauren purchased it in 2016.
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park
At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
Galt dream gone
Delta College’s plans once included a campus at the northern county line, in November the board approved sale of the land. In 2006, the San Joaquin Delta Community College District Board of Trustees purchased approximately 141.88 acres of property in a rural part of Galt for $2 million. Sixteen...
California teenager rescued father who was trapped under truck by lifting it
OAKDALE, Calif. — A teenager in Oakdale, California, is being praised as a hero after rescuing his father who was trapped under a truck by lifting it. Matthew Wilkinson told KCRA that when he got home Monday he had his teenage son come out to help him work on the brakes of his work truck. It was something they have done many times before but this time the rotor got stuck.
Teen Lifts a Truck to Free His Trapped Father: ‘My Son is My Hero’ (WATCH)
A 15-year-old is being hailed as a hero after lifting a truck that had fallen on his father’s chest. The brakes on the truck that Matthew Wilkinson uses for work needed immediate repair last Monday and, fortunately, his son had come out to the garage and agreed to help his dad.
KCRA Today: Modesto officer back at work after shooting, Ye booted from Twitter, Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California
If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
Three-month-old baby saved by firefighters in Calaveras County
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — A 3-month-old baby was saved by firefighters with Calaveras Consolidated Fire on Saturday morning, according to the fire agency. When Engine’s 112 and 113 arrived to Valley Springs they found the three-month-old was not breathing and was blue. One round of CPR was performed by firefighters and the baby was […]
Gustine FFA travels to Washington, D.C.
Six members, Mr. Baffunno, and five parents continued their trip on Saturday. They traveled to Washington, DC, where they had the opportunity to tour some monumental buildings in our nation. Our members toured places such as the American History Museum, Arlington National Cemetery, and many memorials. On Halloween morning, our...
Silver alert issued for missing San Joaquin County man
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The CHP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing senior who may be headed to Stockton from Southern California. Warren Brown, 66, is reported missing out of Palmdale in Los Angeles County, the CHP says. He was last seen on December 2 around 2:30 a.m.
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
Stockton Police: Man found dead in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officials with the Stockton Police Department are investigating after a man was found dead in a local river Saturday morning. The man was found dead in the Calaveras River near Alvarado and Beeler Streets around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials told ABC10. Police are classifying the death as suspicious, describing the body found as that of an Asian man, possibly in his 30s.
