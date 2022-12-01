Read full article on original website
Kyle Kuzma: "Once A Laker, Always A Laker"
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma faces his former team the Los Angeles Lakers in their first match-up of the season
LeBron James Sends A Warning To The Rest Of The NBA After Impressive Bucks Win
LeBron James has been critical of the team's losses in the past, but their improved performances saw him showcase more optimism with the roster.
This Hawks-Thunder Trade Moves Trae Young
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the resources to make a major trade to acquire an NBA superstar if one becomes available. Norman, OK, native Trae Young is in the headlines with the Atlanta Hawks not being happy with his leadership and conduct. Could we put two-and-two together here?. The NBA...
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Moves Derrick Rose To Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks recently signed Kemba Walker to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract. The team doesn’t sound too confident in the durability of the former NBA All-Star — leaving the need for a third reliable ball handler open. Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify...
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning takes a shot at current NBA stars who engage in load management
Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning had a message for current NBA players that load manage in a recent interview on ESPN. Mourning and Shaquille O’Neal, two of the greatest big men in Heat history, talked about the previous generation paving the way for current players. “No more load management,”...
Will Smith begged Michael Jordan to let him be the first person to wear the new Jordans on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air
Smith says he called Jordan and pleaded with him to give him the first pair of his newest shoes, but Jordan shut him down by saying that he isn't in control of who gets the first pair
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
WATCH: Zion Williamson's Ridiculous Block In Pelicans-Spurs Game
Zion Williamson had an impressive block in Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Boldly Says LeBron James Was The Best Player In The NBA In His Second Year
Draymond Green has been a huge fan of LeBron James, to the point that many fans think Green must be a double agent for the King. Despite going at it several times in the NBA Finals and engaging in heated altercations, these two are great friends and whenever they have the chance, praise each other.
How Allen Iverson Blew Through $200 Million
Allen Iverson was among the most popular and well-paid players during the early 2000s. Yet, he still blew through his $200 million career earnings.
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
This Bulls-Cavaliers Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing about as well as they could have hoped for. After making a surprise run to the NBA Play-In Tournament last season, Cleveland made a blockbuster trade in the offseason to help get them to that next level. They acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz,...
Heat could trade for hated rival player?
The Miami Heat may be reaching across the aisle to their biggest NBA rivals. Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reported this weekend that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is a player who is on the Heat’s trade radar. The 24-year-old Williams will be a restricted free agent after the season.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
“He’s the only man that had me terrified on the court” — Shaquille O’Neal on playing against Michael Jordan
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recalled how he felt whenever he played against Michael Jordan.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Matisse Thybulle
To the surprise of no one, except maybe people within the organization, the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling in the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have begun showing some signs of life in recent games, as they have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, there is still plenty of work to do.
LeBron James Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now 13th all-time in total regular games played in the history of the NBA.
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
