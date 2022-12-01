Read full article on original website
Johnny and Kate Have Been Through It In 'Firefly Lane' — Will They Get Back Together? (SPOILERS)
One of the storylines that fans of Firefly Lane have been anxiously awaiting some closure on is the relationship between Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke) and Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson). Season one of Firefly Lane ended with Johnny and Kate getting together in the 1980s and igniting a fierce romance. Article...
How Does ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ End? Will the TV Series Follow the Book?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fleishman Is in Trouble. Anyone who read Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s book Fleishman Is in Trouble, and plenty of folks who didn’t, are dying to know how the FX TV series, streaming on Hulu, will end. Article continues below advertisement. The show, which...
How Long Is 200 Moons in Disney Plus's Fantasy Series 'Willow'? Let's Do Some Math
Fans of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and pretty much any otherworldly franchise boasting cryptid creatures and magical powers will surely perk up to know that Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are rebooting 1988's Oscar-nominated film Willow. From series creator Jonathan Kasdan, Willow will once again center on the legendary sorcerer's (Warwick Davis) adventures in the vast land of Mother World.
We’re Reaching the End of ‘Firefly Lane,’ Netflix Viewers — Why Is It Ending?
If you positively have to know why Firefly Lane is ending, you’ve likely heard that the Netflix drama’s second season — the first part of which started streaming on Friday, December 2 — will be its last. Article continues below advertisement. “What could possibly have ended...
Here's Everything You Need to Know About 'Willow's' Release Schedule on Disney Plus
Calling all fantasy series lovers! Disney Plus is coming in clutch yet again to satisfy your fix, courtesy of its new addition: Willow. Willow, which is the sequel to Ron Howard’s 1988 film of the same name, is set to allow your imagination to go wild. Per the official...
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack Is Moving on Professionally and Romantically
Since 2013, we’ve gotten to know Flip or Flop famed real estate couple Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa as they’ve flipped (or flopped) houses that seemed like lost causes. Over the HGTV series’s 10 seasons, their chemistry and real estate savvy captured the eyes of the home renovation genre-loving nation. But when Christina and Tarek divorced, drama ensued throughout both their lives.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
‘GMA’ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Shock Fans With Evidence of a Romantic Relationship
Legions of Good Morning America fans woke up on the last day of November 2022 to the jaw-dropping news that co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may be more than just colleagues. The camera-ready duo is reportedly in a romantic relationship, which is all swell and dandy — except that both T.J. and Amy were married to other people when their relationship went from professional to personal, according to some sources.
‘Kill the Snowman’: ‘Frozen’ Director Admits She Wanted to Axe Olaf
Millions of families might not ever have built that snowman, if an executive’s early creative note on the Disney blockbuster “Frozen” had been followed. Jennfier Lee, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation and the co-director of “Frozen,” confessed that the beloved character Olaf — a plucky snowman who accompanies his human friends on a journey to save their matriarch — was the first thing she wanted to slash from the 2013 project when she came on board. Lee accepted the Distinguished Storyteller Award from the Los Angeles Press Club on Sunday night at the 15th annual Arts and Entertainment Journalism...
'GMA' Anchor Amy Robach Has Been Navigating a Blended Family With Andrew Shue
Recently, Good Morning America host Amy Robach's family life has come under scrutiny following rumors of an affair between her and co-host T.J. Holmes. Amy has been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue since 2010, and their blended family has allowed Amy to perfect her work-life balance. Article continues...
'Cocaine Bear' Is Absolutely a Real Movie, but Is It Also a Real Story?
It's difficult to look at the words "cocaine bear" and take them literally. After all, what could that story possibly be? Either a bear smuggled cocaine or even more insane, a bear did cocaine. Both options are extremely farfetched and yet the movie Cocaine Bear is about one of those scenarios.
'Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3' Introduces Us to the Most Unhinged MCU Villain Yet
Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film needs its heroes… and villains. The next film on the docket is finally Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, which is coming to fruition over five years after the last solo Guardians outing. And, the team's newest villain may be one of the most dangerous yet. The trailer shows us Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, who we can only assume is the big bad villain.
Fan Reaction to CGI in the New 'Indiana Jones' Is Divisive, to Say the Least
Whether people like it or not, moviegoers now live in an age where nostalgia and established franchises rule the box office. It's easier for folks to get excited about a sequel or the return of a classic character than it is for a new name to try and stake its claim on an opening weekend. And even then, nostalgic remakes or sequels tend to skirt the line between love letters to a franchise or shameless cash grabs capitalizing on a brand. Fans will typically be divided over a new nostalgic film.
In 'Firefly Lane' Kate and Tully Lose Their Friendship, Do They Reunite by the Book's End? (SPOILERS!)
Firefly Lane is the first book in the series by Kristin Hannah. The second book in the Firefly Lane series is titled Fly Away. The Netflix series followed the events of the first book and the second season follows the sequel. However, there are some differences between the show and the book, they do follow eac other for the most part. the biggest difference in the book is that it jumps around in time less frequently and ended with less of a cliffhnager than the first season.
Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale
After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
'His Dark Materials' Is Ending After Three Seasons, but Its Producer Wanted More
As one of the latest adaptations of Philip Pullman's popular fantasy novels, His Dark Materials has made a splash on both HBO and BBC. The series follows Lyra (Dafne Keen), a young orphan trying to look for her missing friend. Her journey brings her across several different mystical realms, where she eventually discovers that she is part of a prophecy that could change the world. The series also stars Ruth Wilson and features appearances from James McAvoy.
Firefly Lane Season 2 Released Yesterday, Will There Be a Season 3?
Katherine Heigl and Kate Mularkey's drama and romance Netflix series, Firefly Lane, has an interesting story structure and a plotline that covers about thirty years. It juxtaposes glimpses of present events with flashbacks that explore different characters' perspectives, leaving us to wonder why Kate is so cold to Tully in the present, when, in the past, they were inseparable ever since Kate was there for Tully after she was assaulted at a party. With so much to explore, will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?
Tanya Could Be in Danger in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, and There's a Fan Theory About It
Tanya didn't survive The White Lotus Season 1 just to be killed off in the second season. Or, at least, that's what fans are hoping right now, as Tanya's Season 2 storyline continues to get more complicated. Her husband left their romantic vacation in Sicily to take care of alleged work back home and now, Tanya is hanging out with a group of men, including her new bestie Quentin, who may not have her best interests at heart.
The "Shot-in-the-Dark" Is Still in 'Survivor,' and Fans Have Opinions
While every season of Survivor has new twists and turns, the New Era (post-Season 40) has introduced some advantages that are easy to forget. One of those many advantages is the “shot in the dark,” an advantage given to every player at the start of their game. While host Jeff Probst explained the newish advantage in the prior two seasons, there’s been little to no mention of it in Season 43.
