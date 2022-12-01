Read full article on original website
Katherine Heigl and Kate Mularkey's drama and romance Netflix series, Firefly Lane, has an interesting story structure and a plotline that covers about thirty years. It juxtaposes glimpses of present events with flashbacks that explore different characters' perspectives, leaving us to wonder why Kate is so cold to Tully in the present, when, in the past, they were inseparable ever since Kate was there for Tully after she was assaulted at a party. With so much to explore, will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series premiere of Willow. After decades worth of anticipation, fans are finally returning to the mythical world of Ron Howard's 1988 film Willow. From the minds at Lucasfilm and Disney Plus, the sequel series of the same name follows the eponymous dwarf...
Fans of Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, and pretty much any otherworldly franchise boasting cryptid creatures and magical powers will surely perk up to know that Lucasfilm and Disney Plus are rebooting 1988's Oscar-nominated film Willow. From series creator Jonathan Kasdan, Willow will once again center on the legendary sorcerer's (Warwick Davis) adventures in the vast land of Mother World.
Calling all fantasy series lovers! Disney Plus is coming in clutch yet again to satisfy your fix, courtesy of its new addition: Willow. Willow, which is the sequel to Ron Howard’s 1988 film of the same name, is set to allow your imagination to go wild. Per the official...
