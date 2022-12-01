ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes reveals where inspiration for new son's 'Bronze' nickname came from

By 610 Staff
 3 days ago

It's been a big week for Patrick Mahomes. Earlier this week, Mahomes and his wife announced the birth of their second child, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The nickname immediately grabbed people's attention, with many on social media trying to guess where the inspiration came from. While speaking to 610's The Drive on Thursday afternoon, Mahomes revealed just exactly how the nickname 'Bronze' came to be – and whose idea it was.

"Actually, my brother Jackson did," he said. "We were going with Trey at first, because of the third, obviously. I started meeting more and more people with the nickname Trey. And Jackson came up to me and was like, 'What about Bronze?' I kind of have the metal thing going with Sterling and all that, and I thought it was a great idea. I think it's something I'm glad we came up with – I haven't seen anybody else do that."

You can listen to Mahomes' entire interview in the embedded player below:

