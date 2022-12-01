Body dumped outside Bronx factory ID'd as 'Greenbook' actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., man arrested

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police identified a body found dumped outside a corrugated metal factory in the Bronx on Monday as actor Frank Vallelonga Jr., best known for his role in “Green Book.”

Preliminary reports indicate the 60-year-old actor died of an overdose, authorities said.

Steven Smith, 35, was arrested for dumping the body, but no charges have been filed for Vallelonga’s death.

Smith was charged with concealment of a human corpse, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny, among other related charges.

Officials said the body was dumped out of the car of Nick Vallelonga, the actor’s brother who wrote the screenplay for “Green Book.”

Their father, and Frank’s namesake, was also an actor who played Carmine Lupertazzi on “The Sopranos.”