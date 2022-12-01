Read full article on original website
Florida State, LSU highlight Orlando bowl schedule
Florida State and LSU will end their season in the same place they will begin their 2023 season as the two powerhouse programs will cap off fantastic seasons in Orlando for two of Orlando's three bowl games. The Seminoles will take on former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the Oklahoma...
What Will UCF's QB Position Bring in Armed Forces Bowl?
How will UCF utilize John Rhys Plumlee and Thomas Castellanos?
Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games
Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
UCF vs Tulane: Castellanos Taking Over at QB?
It's obvious there's concern with John Rhys Plumlee's injury situation.
Knights Hosting Saint Thomas Aquinas DT Recruit Jason Hammond II
One of South Florida’s best defensive lineman will visit UCF.
What bowl games are in Orlando? 'City Beautiful' hosting these 3 match-ups
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando and college sports go hand-in-hand as the City Beautiful is a top destination for post-season football. This year, the city hosts three bowl games – two at Camping World Stadium and one at Exploria Stadium. The bowl games have tie-ins with major athletic conferences...
Athlete of the Week; Mainland's Damarcus Creecy leading the Buccaneers to the state semifinals
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Practicing the game in December is a privilege. Senior quarterback Damarcus Creecy led the Mainland offensive attack with the win over Jenson Beach, winning 45-10 in the regional finals. "It feels really good to be playing this late in the year, it’s my first time...
Olympia knocks off 3-time defending state champ OCP
WINTER PARK, FLORIDA – It may be early in the high school boys’ basketball season, but the Olympia Titans and Orlando Christian Prep Warriors put on a show for the ages on Saturday night. Spurred on by the clutch play of senior EJ “Jizzle” James and a spectacular first-half three-point shooting ...
Oak Ridge dials up aggressiveness to edge Windermere in BCAC classic
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Tyler Johnson scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Oak Ridge Pioneers edge Windermere, 62-56. Jordan Tillery added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (3-0, ranked 18th in SBLive’s Florida poll) who also got 11 points from Jalen Reece. Jalen Debose had 15 ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
Stevens Construction Completes Florida Cancer Specialists in Winter Park
Stevens Construction has completed Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) Winter Park Village, according to Michael Waskiewicz, vice president. Stevens Construction has completed an interior 37,000-square-foot renovation of an existing building into a new cancer center, which includes an expansive treatment room, PET CT suite, blood draw room, laboratory, pharmacy, research offices, exam rooms, check-out and scheduling area and employee lounge.
Chick'nCone expanding to Orlando
Shortly after they opened their first Florida location in Winter Park, Pennsylvania's Chick'nCone is expanding to an Orlando location. The move was first discovered by the Orlando Business Journal, though there's precious little information about where the new location will be and when it might open. Winter Park's Chick'nCone opened earlier this year and its franchisees are not behind the Orlando expansion.
Regal & Nautique of Orlando Wins North American Dealer of the Year
Regal & Nautique of Orlando recently won the highly coveted 2022 Boating Industry “Dealer of the Year” award in the annual Top 100, recognizing the best retailers throughout North America. Regal & Nautique of Orlando has risen through the rankings over the years, twice earning recognition for the...
Eyes on the Street: Popular Sanford restaurant opening location in College Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Don’t quote me in your article,...
Photos: Budweiser Clydesdales return to Orlando’s ICON Park
Budweiser Clydesdales return to Orlando’s ICON Park The horses were joined by a wagon decorated for the occasion. (WFTV/WFTV)
The Peach Cobbler Factory to Make Expansive Central Florida Debut
“I chose to franchise with this company because it is the first of its kind, a dessert bar, in the Central Florida area.”
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
Massive bear gets 'annoyed with flashlight,' breaks fence at Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - A huge bear showed up at a home in Apopka, Florida this week – and apparently got so annoyed with the homeowners it decided to break stuff. Shaneeza Patton sent a video to FOX 35 of a very large bear that was caught on her home security camera on Friday night.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
