ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
92.7 WOBM

Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single

We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
92.7 WOBM

Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night

When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold. But then you look at your bank account. And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore....
New Jersey 101.5

How the New Car Lemon Law works in New Jersey

Some vehicles just weren't meant to work. But do you have the patience to put in your own work to get reimbursed?. New Jersey's Lemon Law is considered to be among the best in the country. One can only benefit, though, by actually knowing the rules. Am I eligible for...
SoJO 104.9

The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals

Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
New Jersey 101.5

Is it illegal to drive with snow on your car in New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
92.7 WOBM

Delicious Italian Bakery Plans To Open A Gelato Shop In Freehold, NJ

There's a new Bakery that just opened in New Jersey, and it sounds pretty delicious!. Of course, Jersey is home to some fantastic bakeries. 502 Bakery in Brick is one of my favorites. You also have Fumosa Brothers in Ortley who still use an old-fashioned bread slicer which is pretty...
New Jersey 101.5

Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?

Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
New Jersey 101.5

Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ

If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
92.7 WOBM

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
92.7 WOBM

You Won’t Like New Jersey’s Latest Roadway Report Card Fail

One of the things New Jersey residents complain about more than most things is driving around the Garden State. We deal with gas prices, traffic, construction, and bad roadway conditions every day. We can’t control any of these driving factors and that might be part of the frustration, but it...
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy