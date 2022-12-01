Winona Area Public Schools is investing $150,000 in a new bus that will travel throughout the area to bring programs to people of all ages. The School Board approved the purchase of the bus at its November 17 meeting. Earlier this year, the board approved going forward with the purchase of a bus as part of a set of enrollment strategies it passed. “The biggest issue I think that we face is the enrollment decline, and I guess what I’m hoping is that as WAPS competes with parochial schools and charter schools for an increasingly small pool of students, I’m hoping the bus can be used in ways that go out into the community and inform the community of the good things WAPS offers, and maybe that awareness can have a salutary effect on our enrollment,” School Board member Steve Schild said.

2 DAYS AGO