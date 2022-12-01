Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
$150K outreach bus aims to help WAPS connect with young families
Winona Area Public Schools is investing $150,000 in a new bus that will travel throughout the area to bring programs to people of all ages. The School Board approved the purchase of the bus at its November 17 meeting. Earlier this year, the board approved going forward with the purchase of a bus as part of a set of enrollment strategies it passed. “The biggest issue I think that we face is the enrollment decline, and I guess what I’m hoping is that as WAPS competes with parochial schools and charter schools for an increasingly small pool of students, I’m hoping the bus can be used in ways that go out into the community and inform the community of the good things WAPS offers, and maybe that awareness can have a salutary effect on our enrollment,” School Board member Steve Schild said.
winonapost.com
‘Be Here Now’ — Laureate plans community murals in 2023
Winona is about to get more mindful and colorful through a grant funded by the Minnesota State Arts Board. “We had the opportunity to offer a community-engaged art project. It just made sense to partner with our Winona Creative Laureate,” said Laura Hoberg, recreation director of services for the city of Winona.
winonapost.com
No hire in Winona County's second search for top exec.
One year later, the Winona County Board still hasn’t found the right fit for the county’s top executive. On November 22, the board voted 3-2 against making a job offer to one of the remaining finalists interviewed for the position. The board delayed a decision on the next steps — including a possible third round of recruiting — until January when newly elected board member Dwayne Voegeli will be seated and a seat representing western Winona County will be vacant due to outgoing board member Steve Jacob’s election to state office.
winonapost.com
Lewiston veteran presented Quilt of Valor
Steven Johnson, of Lewiston, was presented a Quilt of Valor by the Lewiston American Legion Post 90 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90. This quilt was made by Jan (Sass) Thomas, of Spokane, Wash., a Lewiston High School graduate who is a member of the foundation. These quilts are made to say, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice to our country.” Please use this quilt; don’t hang it. We want to honor, respect, and comfort you. Steve served in the U.S. Marines from 1971-1974 in Virginia, North Carolina, and California as a supply officer. Steve was also the veteran service officer in Winona from 1986-2014. Read more at www.QOVF.org.
winonapost.com
Madison playground has a budget but no plans; city to seek input
Winona City Manager Chad Ubl is hoping to gather neighborhood input on what residents would like to see at the former Madison Elementary School property site in 2023. The city of Winona allocated $69,000 for a playground this October, but city staff have yet to set any concrete plans for what the park site could house.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System to host Candlelight Memorial Service for infant loss
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – For many families, the holidays can be a difficult time of year, especially if you’ve lost a loved one. The Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems are hosting a candlelight memorial service on Dec. 5 in Mayo’s Marycrest Auditorium. This service will honor those who have experienced pregnancy loss, stillbirth, newborn, or early infant death. Dinner...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
After falling in recent weeks, Winona County COVID cases rebounded somewhat. Infections were relatively steady in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. Winona County had 45 confirmed COVID cases during the week of November 26, the latest data available. That’s up from 26 cases the week prior, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was placed in intensive care due to the virus, the first hospitalization in the county since late October, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
WEAU-TV 13
WEAU not being seen on YouTube TV
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - You may have noticed that WEAU is currently not being seen on YouTube TV. We have learned that this situation is due to a fiber line that was cut. Engineers are working to resolve this issue. We hope to have this issue resolved soon, and we will provide an update when we learn more.
Construction wrapping up on roundabout in southern La Crosse, road fully opens
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Drivers coming into La Crosse from the south will pass through a new roundabout. Construction at the intersection of Wisconsin 35 and US 14/61 began in April. Crews are wrapping up their work ahead of its May 2023 completion date. The road fully opened on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
wwisradio.com
Charges Pending for Man Who Threatened Human Services Employees
(Alma, WI) — The western Wisconsin man who threatened to kill people in order to get his child back is looking at charges. Prosecutors in Buffalo County yesterday said charges will be coming against Samuel Holmes. He’s the man arrested on Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he threatened employees of Buffalo County Health and Human Service, and after he called Lutheran Social Services in Eau Claire. His threat to kill people prompted LSS to evacuate its South Barstow Street office.
winonapost.com
Jamie Harper art exhibit and opening reception
On Friday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m., the No Name Bar (252 East Third Street in Winona) will be holding the opening reception for an art exhibit by Jamie Harper. Harper is a local artist who uses reclaimed materials as his medium of art. All paintings are done with reclaimed latex house paint on salvaged hollow core doors. There will be over 40 paintings on exhibit, most of them new works. Harper draws from the local area, mainly the river and bluffs, for much of his inspiration. The paintings will be exhibited through February.
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
Mt. La Crosse preps for upcoming season under new ownership
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Mt. La Crosse will open for the 2022-2023 ski season on Dec. 3 under new ownership. Local investment group Waloon Industries, which is owned by the Mathy family, acquired Mt. La Crosse on Nov. 30. But according to Mt. La Crosse’s President and General Manager Darcie Breidel, leadership and management will not change. “We’re super excited...
Head-on crash leaves two drivers dead in southeastern Minnesota
Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash in southeastern Minnesota Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the 19600 block of Hwy. 26 in Jefferson Township, Houston County, just before 4 p.m., and involved an Infiniti G35 and Chevy Classic. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the southbound Infiniti collided...
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
dakotanewsnow.com
Falling temps, snow, and wind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota today, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 6 p.m. We’ll see a little light snow fall, but with wind gusts up to 50 mph, blowing snow and reduced visibility will be a concern. A Wind Advisory will be in effect across the rest of the region from noon until 9 p.m. for those 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.
