Wisconsin State

Comments / 196

Susie Q
3d ago

If you have people like Liz Cheney and Shifty Schiff running the show, it's all a scam ... the DUMBOCRATS have been trying for 6 years now to keep him from running for President... I'm sure he has a lot of dirt on them, that's why they're so he'll bent on destroying him.

William Morgan
3d ago

I'm not a Trump fan, not even Republican but I would say the final Jan 6th report will be self documentation of the complete incompetence of Democrats. Six years, a special prosecutor, two impeachments, and a "special" committee with no criminal charges. I see why they're politicians instead of really working, no private sector would position would tolerate that level of incompetence.

Michael Bailey
3d ago

been looking for two years. there is nothing there but political motivation on behalf of the democrats. they can't beat him at the ballot box. this is how they do it. it's excessively obvious.

