Press Release: Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday. The U.S. and the EU have...
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, wheat recovers from 3-month low on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans rose for a second session on Monday, while wheat ticked up after dropping to a three-month low in the last session, with easing COVID-19 restrictions in China triggering a broad-based gains in commodity and equity markets. Corn slid for a fifth consecutive session.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 7-13
MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 7-13 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
GRAINS-Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat. Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff. (Adds settled U.S. prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder, live cattle firm as trade eyes supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Friday, supported by lower feed grain costs and resilient live cattle futures, traders said. "The market has held together well, so there's optimism there. Then you've got the grain market down double digits today, and...
Wheat closes at lowest price since February | Friday, December 2, 2022
Corn ended the day down 14¢ to $6.46. The last time corn fell below $6.50 was late August. CBOT wheat closed down 23¢ to $7.60. The last time Chicago wheat was near $7.60 was late August. The last time it fell below $7.60 was early February. KC wheat...
Farm income jumps 14% to record high
High commodity prices, due in part to warfare in Ukraine, will propel U.S. net farm income to a record $160.5 billion this year, despite a steep climb in expenses, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. Farm income, a gauge of profitability, would be 14% higher than last year and twice as high as three years ago during the Sino-U.S. trade war.
