WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges
A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail. 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit. Davis now faces a slew of charges. They include possession of cocaine,...
Man pleads not guilty to home repair fraud, financial exploitation of elderly
A Marshall County man pleaded not guilty to home repair fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly, court records show.
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
WAFF
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
Confession of Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5, not admissible, lawyer argues
One of the most critical days in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk, charged with the fatal shooting of his five family members when he was 14 years old, may take place before the Limestone County jury is even selected. Sisk’s defense team is seeking to exclude all...
weisradio.com
Centre Man Arrested In Connection With Assault Of Police Officer at Football Game
On Wednesday, The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department charged 42 year old Allen Starr of Centre for assaulting Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton at the Cherokee County/Oneonta football game Friday night. According to Oneonta Police Chief Clifton, he was trying to get between Starr and the Oneonta coaching staff when...
WAAY-TV
Albertville mother charged with abusing her child who needed life-saving surgery
An Albertville mother has been arrested for the abuse of her child. Carmen Casanova surrendered at the Albertville Police Department on Thursday after a child abuse investigation began Nov. 23. On that day, police said Albertville Fire Department medics responded to the 2,000 block of 205 North for a child...
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen reported missing Sunday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is looking for help locating a missing teenage boy.
WHNT-TV
Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members
A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
WAAY-TV
Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary. More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police. The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in...
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville suspect in attempted murder at Walmart caught in Wisconsin
The Huntsville Police Department reports a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Sparkman Drive at Walmart on Sunday has been located by federal authorities. Randy Lewis, 43, was located in Wisconsin on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive...
WAAY-TV
3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft
The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
108 gambling machines, $13,000 seized in 5 Etowah County raids
A two-week investigation into makeshift gambling halls in Etowah County led to the seizure of 108 machines and more than $13,000. The probe began with complaints from residents in one east Gadsden neighborhood who complained of traffic hazards, loud noise, and music at night. It ended Thursday with raids at...
WAFF
Madison officials approve school renovations
Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County trio charged in two-state crime spree
Three Rainsville residents are in a Georgia jail after authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies say they linked them as suspects in a series of thefts. Jake Carter, 25, Kristie Cobb, 25, and Tammy Walters, 49, were arrested Nov. 29 at a residence in the 600 block of Kirk Road in Rainsville on charges from Summerville, Georgia, according to the Rainsville Police Department.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WAAY-TV
Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County
The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
