ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021. According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.
DECATUR, AL
Alabama Now

Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines

An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
GADSDEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family Members

A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court Friday morning. Retrial Set for Teen Accused of Killing 5 Family …. A Limestone County teenager charged with killing five of his family members in Elkmont in 2019 appeared in court...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville suspect in attempted murder at Walmart caught in Wisconsin

The Huntsville Police Department reports a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of Sparkman Drive at Walmart on Sunday has been located by federal authorities. Randy Lewis, 43, was located in Wisconsin on Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

3 women charged in Hartselle vehicle theft

The Hartselle Police Department arrested three women for their alleged involvement in stealing a vehicle. Amber Leigh Hendrix, 24, of Decatur, Marride Shane Morris, 30, of Hartselle, and Brooklyn Shania Oliver, 24, of Town Creek were arrested Nov. 29 and charged with theft of property. Hartselle Police said the vehicle...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Madison officials approve school renovations

Shooting suspect in Madison County Jail following six-week search. Kirk Giles appointed as new Huntsville Police Chief. The appointment was finalized on Thursday evening in a 3-0 vote. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps. Updated: 17 hours ago. Madison County Sheriff's Office warns of 15 dangerous apps.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County trio charged in two-state crime spree

Three Rainsville residents are in a Georgia jail after authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies say they linked them as suspects in a series of thefts. Jake Carter, 25, Kristie Cobb, 25, and Tammy Walters, 49, were arrested Nov. 29 at a residence in the 600 block of Kirk Road in Rainsville on charges from Summerville, Georgia, according to the Rainsville Police Department.
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of U.S. 72 no longer blocked by crash in Madison County

The eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near the 105 mile marker in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. This is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers are on the scene investigating.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy