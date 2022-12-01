Read full article on original website
WVU adds versatile edge rusher to football class of 2023
Edge rusher Zachariah Keith, who twice committed to Georgia Tech earlier in the recruiting process, has now pledged to West Virginia. A sizable edge rusher (6-5, 250 lbs.) from Douglasville, Georgia, visited the WVU campus this weekend, and had announced that he would make a final decision on Dec. 21, which is the start of the early signing period. However, his trip to West Virginia apparently was enough to change that plan. He had also scheduled visits to Memphis and Buffalo.
WVU researchers aim to propel machine learning by mapping electric fish
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanks to a $2 million National Science Foundation grant, West Virginia University researchers have begun research into achieving “lifelong autonomous machine learning” by mapping the brain functions of electric fish. The four-year study, led by WVU associate professor, computer scientist and engineer...
Drew Bailey named Morgantown communications director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Drew Bailey has been hired as the new director of communications for the city of Morgantown. Bailey started in the position Monday. “My family and I are grateful to be here in Morgantown and to work with this great community. The people of this city welcomed us with open arms, and we have loved our time here thus far,” said Bailey. “This city is truly unique and filled with genuinely kind and hardworking people, and I am excited for this opportunity to serve them. My hope is that as we continue to grow and develop as a city and as a people, we will continue to find ways to lift our communities to new heights.”
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Trent Montgomery, a resident of Rawlings, Maryland, has joined…
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Xavier Musketeers
CINCINNATI -- More exclusive images from a physical, fast-paced battler between West Virginia and Xavier. The Musketeers rallied for an 84-74 win over the visiting Mountaineers at the Cintas Center. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have...
Appalachian prison book project seeks notebook donations
The Appalachian Prison Book Project, a Morgantown nonprofit group that provides free reading materials to inmates, is looking for donations as the holiday season arrives. Composition notebooks are in high demand.
Frostburg State to present 'Music for the Season'
FROSTBURG, Md. (WV News) - Frostburg State University’s Department of Music will present its Holiday Concert, “Music for the Season,” on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of FSU’s Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. The concert is free and open...
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
Women's basketball goes 2-0 for week; McCabe breaks another record
Home continued to be sweet for Dawn Plitzuweit in her first season as West Virginia women’s basketball coach. Her team bounced back from a loss to a nationally-ranked N.C. State team in Cancun, bouncing N.C. Central on Wednesday, 89-58, and Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday, with both games held at the WVU Coliseum.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Walter "Guy" Kimble, 74, of Walnut Ridge Road, Keyser, West Virgin…
Allegany libraries announce hour changes for holidays
CUMBERLAND, Md. (WV News) - Over the week between the Christmas and New Years’ Holidays, the Frostburg, LaVale, and South Cumberland libraries will be open as scheduled, but the Washington Street, Georges Creek and Westernport libraries will have a few schedule changes. All branches of the Allegany County Library...
