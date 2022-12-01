For the tenth year running, the Daingerfield State Park will host their annual Christmas in the Park event. The dates for this year’s events will be Dec. 14-17. Each year, the park offers an opportunity for campers to decorate their spot with their favorite Christmas decorations. A large variety of lights, decorations, inflatables, and more fill the park for the week of the event. In exchange for decorating their spot, fees are waived for the week. In addition to the lights and decorations, park staff decorate the great lawn, day use, and pavilion areas. Friday and Saturday evenings include hot chocolate and...

DAINGERFIELD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO