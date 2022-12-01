Mental health experts weigh in on what the Merriam-Webster 2022 word of the year, gaslighting, means and how it shows up in relationships. Gaslighting is the Merriam-Webster 2022 word of the year. According to Semrush, Americans also type the word into search engines around 550,000 times a month. If you’re a social media user, you probably see the gaslighting flying off the handle on your news feed too. Since it’s such a popular topic, now may be a good time to clarify what exactly gaslighting is, what it looks like, and how to deal with it.

3 DAYS AGO