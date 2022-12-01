Arizona's 2022 midterm election dominated screens for months, locally and nationally. You couldn’t turn on a football game without sitting through a raft of political commercials, each seemingly more belligerent and misleading than the last. TV, social media, podcasts, newspaper websites, parody websites, late-night monologues — Arizona seemed to be everywhere, all the time, with much of the coverage centered on the head-spinning fact that Republicans were running a slate of election deniers for the state’s top...

20 MINUTES AGO