Read full article on original website
Related
therealdeal.com
Can private clubs bring New York workers back to the office?
The return to office has been slow and uneven, but some New York developers of high-end buildings are hoping elite private clubs can lure workers back, Forbes reports. ”The future of workspace design is about creating a destination,” Tom Vecchione, principal at the architecture and interior design firm Vocon, said to Forbes. “We can see the line between traditional workplaces and classic residential development blurring. The design for work needs to include wellness and that hospitality or a home-away-from-home feel.”
rew-online.com
Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group Announce 150 East 78th Street is 100% Sold
Midwood Investment & Development and EJS Group today announced the total sellout for 150 East 78th Street, a new Upper East Side luxury residential development featuring architecture by award-winning firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects and interiors by AD100 interior designer Robert Couturier. One of Manhattan’s top agents, Alexa Lambert of Compass Development Marketing Group, exclusively handled sales and marketing. Located on the corner of Lexington Avenue and East 78th Street, the 16-story building features 25 residences and multiple levels of carefully curated amenities.
thevillagesun.com
Shed hits fan as outdoor dining foes go full ‘yuck’ at City Council protest
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | They brought the Yuckmobile and — despite some of them having tape over their mouths — they brought the noise. Scores of beleaguered residents — from Greenwich Village to the East Village to Williamsburg — descended on Broadway at Murray Street, outside the New York City Council offices on Nov. 15, to demand an end to the city’s pandemic-emergency outdoor dining program. Specifically, they inveighed that there should be no “closed-door deals” on Open Restaurants.
therealdeal.com
With future of asset class in doubt, some developers forge ahead with projects
When 175 Park Avenue is complete, it will rise 1,575 feet, second only to One World Trade Center among New York City’s tallest towers. It is a statement in more ways than one: As companies shrink their office footprints and reduce headcount, developers RXR and TF Cornerstone remain confident that the quality of their project and its location beside Grand Central Terminal will fill its 2.1 million square feet of office space.
Apartment Therapy
What Exactly Is a “Stair Loft” Apartment? Here’s What an NYC Broker Says
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. Have you seen that viral TikTok of the absolutely stunning apartment in New York with a sauna, a nook kitchen, and multiple levels for $3,000 a month? Not only is that a remarkable deal on such an impressive place, but it’s also a style of apartment unique to NYC called a stair loft. According to Sydney Blumstein, a broker with Corcoran in New York City, they’re also called “split level,” “mezzanine loft,” or “loft” apartments. Essentially, they’re one-bedroom apartments where the bedroom is upstairs in a lofted area and the rest of the living space is downstairs.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Are Tech Bros Taking Over The Upper West Side?
Well, at least one publication has hinted towards an increase in tech industry professionals on the UWS. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. A recently released report by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli states that tech sector employment in New York City increased by 33.6% (43,430 jobs) between 2016 to 2021, and according to Forbes, this growth has been driving demand for luxury condominiums on the Upper West Side.
therealdeal.com
New Yorkers increasingly living above where they work
Say one thing: the commute is easier. A new generation of New Yorkers is embracing the once-common practice of living above the business they also own, the New York Times reported. “For centuries, in rural and urban settings it was the common thing around the world for people to live...
therealdeal.com
Times Square hotel developer sues neighbors over delayed demolition
A hotel developer filed a lawsuit against some of New York City’s largest landlords over the year-long construction delay for a project in Times Square. Flintlock Construction Services filed a lawsuit against SL Green, Sam Chang’s McSam Hotel Group, Natixis and a family landlord for delaying access needed to start demolition at 711 Seventh Avenue, Crain’s reported. Flintlock wants a judge to force its neighbors to provide immediate access.
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
fox5ny.com
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Hidden' Haunted Bar in Grand Central Station Is a True Piece of History
Supposedly even ghosts stop by for cocktails.
rew-online.com
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises Helps Growing Tech Company Establish Headquarters at Glenpointe
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, a preeminent family-owned and operated commercial and residential real estate firm, announces that UVeye has signed a lease at Glenpointe Centre West, part of the company’s iconic northern New Jersey Glenpointe corporate campus located in Teaneck, N.J. Alfred Sanzari Enterprises was represented by Newmark’s Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider, Peter Kasparian and David Simson.
therealdeal.com
Avi Philipson deal to acquire All Year portfolio is back on
Just two weeks ago, Avi Philipson told All Year Holdings it wanted out of its deal to buy All Year’s sprawling Brooklyn real estate portfolio. Now Philipson and his investor group are back in, but at a reduced price. Philipson’s Paragraph Partners and All Year have settled their dispute...
NBC New York
Why Brooklyn Businesses Are Fighting to Shut Down a Sidewalk Christmas Tree Vendor
A Christmas tree controversy is brewing between local shops and a street vendor in a busy part of Brooklyn just as the holiday season is getting underway. A handful of small businesses in Brooklyn Heights said that the stand selling Christmas tress is not only squatting, but is also breaking all kinds of city rules — and one businessowner said that paperwork filed with the city would actually make him responsible if anything were to go wrong at the stand.
Commercial Observer
State Farm Lends $26M on Whole Foods-Anchored Long Island Retail Asset
BRAM Auto Group has secured a $26 million debt package to refinance a Long Island shopping center anchored by Whole Foods, Commercial Observer has learned. State Farm Auto Insurance supplied the loan on BRAM’s 867 East Gate Boulevard in Garden City, N.Y, which BRAM acquired from Midwood Management Corporation for $65.2 million in May.
Thrillist
Take a Look at This Major New Waterfront Park Now Open in NYC's Lower East Side
The Big Apple has yet another new green space to flaunt. NYC Parks just unveiled a major new waterfront space in the Lower East Side, which occupies the new deck of Pier 42. Sprawling across 2.8 acres, the waterfront deck was once an industrial maritime site. It cost $26.1 million—which came from Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, Mayoral, and Parks expense funding—to build, and it now features an inclusive recreational space for all New Yorkers.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 130 apartments for seniors in Bedford Park in the Bronx
Housing lottery applications are open for 130 newly constructed apartments for seniors at 2850 Webster Ave. in the Bronx. Eligible applicants for this lottery can earn up to $60,050. The studios and one bedrooms are stabilized and will only be rented to New Yorkers who qualify for Section 8 vouchers. This means the rent is technically zero.
NBC New York
Woman Pleads Guilty to $400K Pandemic Scheme Renting Out NYC Hotel Rooms
A Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to a pair of schemes to defraud city programs, with the first job netting the scammer more than $400,000 from selling hotel room stays reserved for the city's free pandemic isolation program. In the span of a few months, city officials claimed Chanette Lewis sold...
Japanese eatery with revolving sushi bar opens new N.J. location
Kura Sushi, a Japanese restaurant popular for its revolving sushi bar, opened its second New Jersey location. The Japanese-based chain opened in Jersey City’s Newport Tower at 525 Washington Blvd. on Nov. 27. Kura Sushi features an extensive revolving sushi bar and an assortment of Japanese dishes, such as...
therealdeal.com
CRE brokers wrestle over $900K commission for 650 Madison
Two brokers can’t seem to agree on how to split commission from an office lease, and Avison Young has no interest in trying to settle the dispute any further. The commercial real estate brokerage filed an interpleader action in Manhattan on Wednesday, asking the New York Supreme Court to weigh in and resolve the matter between brokers Keith Caggiano and Roshan Shah.
Comments / 1