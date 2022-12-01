Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Look Like the Coolest Couple in Coordinating Red-Hot Looks
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still Hollywood's best-dressed couple. The two coordinated in red-hot looks this past weekend while attending the Imagine reggae show in Barbados. For the occasion, the "Lift Me Up" singer looked gorgeous in a scarlet ruched minidress by Magda Butrym. The piece included cutouts and floral embellishments down the center. She coordinated with a bloodred Gucci by Tom Ford logo chain clutch. Other accessories included a gold chain choker necklace and plexy slip-on heeled sandals with metallic gold heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.
Rihanna Wore a Blinding Sequined Two-Piece Set to the Club
Jaws up from the floor please; Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
Palm Angels Recruits Naomi Campbell—and Remixes Tod’s—for Its Latest Moncler Genius Collection
“Post-preppy with a vintage sports attitude.” That’s how Palm Angels’s founder and creative director Francesco Ragazzi defines the house’s latest collaborative Moncler Genius collection, dropping today in a campaign starring Naomi Campbell. Palm Angels and Moncler are amongst the few fashion brands absent from an Art Basel-swollen Miami this week. To make up for that understandable absence—he’s just finished launching a pop-up in LA and an Formula 1 partnership in Abu Dhabi—Ragazzi shot this new collection’s campaign on the city’s golden shoreline.
Dior and Denim Tears’s Tremaine Emory to Reveal Capsule Collection in Cairo
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones is teaming up with Denim Tears’s founder and creative director of Supreme Tremaine Emory, in the latest crossover between streetwear and luxury. Dior will reveal a...
Sasha Obama shows her belly button piercing while wearing a trendy black crop top outfit
As she runs errands in Los Angeles, Sasha Obama dazzles with her toned midriff bared in a black crop top and light blue baggy jeans. The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama paired her outfit with a brown suit jacket and shimmering...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Rihanna Sparkles In Silver Outfit While Attending ASAP Rocky’s Miami Performance: Photos
Shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna was in full fashionista mode while in Miami for ASAP Rocky’s VIP performance at Story nightclub on Thursday, Dec. 1. The “Umbrella” singer, 34, looked like a real diva as she sauntered out of the nightclub wearing silver sparkles from head to toe.
Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner
Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
Jennifer Lopez Cosigns an Unexpected Winter Nail Color
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me…Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me…Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
Vogue Spends 24 Hours With Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in Düsseldorf
Earlier this month, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora were the hosts of the MTV European Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany—and while you’d think that the couple would be busy enough with their live hosting obligations that week, they also squeezed in a full day with Vogue in the European city just ahead of it. On our eventful agenda? A visit with the mayor, fashion fittings, and a taste of the local cuisine, of course.
Care-Free Kim Kardashian Steps Out With Khloé For Art Basel Party As Balenciaga & Kanye West Drama Rages On
What drama? Kim Kardashian may be dealing with the aftermath of Balenciaga's scandal and her ex-husband's outlandish remarks, but any stress she felt wasn't visible, as she looked flawless while enjoying her time at Art Basel. On Thursday, December 1, The Kardashians star almost spilled out of her flimsy bandeau top that showed off her toned waist as she arrived at Miami's Grekko restaurant along with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Kardashian completed her look with blue racer pants, black leather boots and oversized shades.The SKIMS founder's sister also turned heads in a skin-clinging black bodysuit. KANYE WEST ACCUSED OF...
Collection
Last month, Vogue posted a video from inside Jeremy Scott fan Joey Arias’s filled-to-bursting closet. Over 10 years he’s bought 700 pieces, sometimes trading longed-for items with fellow fans on Instagram. What makes a collector so devoted? Arias, who is a Dallas-based clinical operations manager for a mobile dental company, responds to the exuberance of Scott’s work. “I know people who use fashion as kind of an armor or a shield,” he says, “but wearing Jeremy’s clothes, not only am I being truly myself, they also act like a welcome mat. People are just drawn to it, and they want to ask about it.”
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates High-Slit Dress With Sandals to Honor Dolly Parton at National Portrait Gallery Gala
Lauren Sanchez accompanied her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the 2022 National Portrait Gallery Gala. During the event, held in Washington on Nov. 12, the couple presented country music icon Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility award and a $100 million prize to her foundation. For the...
What’s In an Instagram Photo Dump?
Every generation is shaped, in part, by its rebellion against the generation before it. On Instagram, as in life, this means that what was once considered cool is now firmly relegated to being passé. My millennial urge to post a perfectly lit photo where the light finds my cheekbone at just the right angle is now, I have been informed by a teenage cousin, “cringe.” At the time of this exchange with the girl formerly known as my cousin, my immediate reactions were: first, panic at the idea that I no longer belonged to the group of people tasked with deciding what is and isn’t cool, and second, a realization that the rules of Instagram had irrevocably changed.
Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos
Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
At Miami Art Basel, Nike Honors Virgil Abloh’s Endless Legacy
This year at Miami art week, Nike celebrated the late luminary Virgil Abloh. In collaboration with VA Securities, Nike welcomed guests to the Rubell Museum to unveil “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture,” a carefully curated exhibition dedicated to Abloh’s creative vision. The Codes focuses on the innovative relationship Nike has had with Abloh in the past and present and where it will continue to grow in the future. Just one year following the designer’s tragic passing that was felt around the world, his legacy lives on.
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Elle
Priyanka Chopra Channels Belle In Vivid Yellow Gold Gown
On Friday, Priyanka Chopra was channeling Belle's ballroom gown as she walked the red carpet at the Women in Cinema event. The night took place during the Red Sea International Film Festival, which was held in in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Her dress was in a rich gold satin with a matching coat that swept down to the floor and trailed behind her.
Vogue Magazine
