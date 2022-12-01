Read full article on original website
Related
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office
There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
Roll Call Online
The words GOP lawmakers may never be able to say
The sentiment is there for many congressional Republicans, but not the actual words. They may never be, if Donald Trump’s repeated encounters with white supremacists and antisemites are not a collective bridge too far. It turns out breaking up really is hard to do when it comes to Trump....
Comments / 0