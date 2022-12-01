ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Trump reportedly paid off debt to company linked to North Korea while in office

There is a "chance" Donald Trump didn't break the law by hiding debt from his 2016 presidential campaign's financial disclosure reports, according to Forbes. Documents obtained by the outlet show that the then-candidate failed to disclose $19.8 million in debt to Daewoo, a South Korean company with a history of ties to North Korea.
Roll Call Online

The words GOP lawmakers may never be able to say

The sentiment is there for many congressional Republicans, but not the actual words. They may never be, if Donald Trump’s repeated encounters with white supremacists and antisemites are not a collective bridge too far. It turns out breaking up really is hard to do when it comes to Trump....

