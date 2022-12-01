Woodstock man sentenced to 20 years for domestic violence and drug charges

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple assaults on his girlfriend as well as drug charges.

Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, was convicted of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a family violence court order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced Finnegan on Sept. 16, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim or witnesses in the case, mental health and substance abuse assessments, completion of a family violence intervention program, no alcohol and drug use, and no firearms.

Charges stem from multiple domestic violence incidents over the course of five months in 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office:

On June 17, 2021, law enforcement was first called to the Woodstock home where Finnegan and his girlfriend lived after an Uber driver reported a domestic violence incident to 911. The driver told dispatchers the had witnessed a woman leave a house, only to be forced back inside by a man, and could hear her screaming, “Let me go!” The woman later told Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies she ordered the Uber but Finnegan would not let her leave the house.

Deputies arrested Finnegan for kidnapping, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and other charges. He was forbidden by bond conditions and a family violence order to have contact with the victim, and was not permitted to return to the home.

On Oct. 25, 2021, law enforcement responded to another assault inside the home, in which Finnegan hit the same victim multiple times on both sides of her face and her nose, and detained her against her will, authorities said. She escaped from the house into the yard, but he tackled her from behind and dragged her by the hair back to the house. Outside the home, he strangled her twice — once on the ground, once pinned against a car.

Deputies arrested Finnegan again and charged him with family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, family violence simple battery, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with violating the family violence order.

During the trial, which took place Aug. 23-25, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe told the Cherokee County jury that, while this case involved addiction, domestic violence was at its core.

“On their first date, when the victim was 18 years old, Justin Finnegan introduced her to Xanax. From there, he took her deep into the world of drugs and addiction,” Ashe said. “The victim testified that other guys give their girlfriends flowers, but he gave her drugs and abused her. This relationship was both violent and toxic. She was isolated from her friends and family, addicted to drugs, and stuck in a dangerous relationship. She feared that someday he would kill her.”

The victim testified in detail about the violence she endured throughout their relationship, including a strangulation incident that occurred days before Finnegan’s Oct. 25 arrest.

“He put me against a wall and put his hand around my neck and I could not breathe,” she said during the trial. “It hurt, my head started to feel dizzy, and my biggest concern was I don’t know if he’s going to stop, I don’t know if he has enough self-control to make himself stop.”

At the conclusion of the trial, the jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges.

“This defendant hid abuse behind closed doors, controlling his girlfriend by pushing her, hitting her, and strangling her. Law enforcement was unaware of what was going on inside that house, until violence escaped the house and a stranger witnessed it,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a statement. “If not for that 911 call, this story may have had a different ending. Fortunately, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation and a Cherokee County jury convicted this defendant, protecting this victim from further abuse.”

According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, odds for homicide increase by 750% for victims who have been previously strangled. Injuries from strangulation may appear to be mild, or victims may have no visible marks.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center at 770-479-1703 (24/7 crisis hotline) or visit CFVC.org. In case of an emergency, call 911.