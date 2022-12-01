ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Woodstock man sentenced to 20 years for domestic violence and drug charges

By Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 3 days ago

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was convicted of multiple assaults on his girlfriend as well as drug charges.

Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, was convicted of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a family violence court order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Superior Court Chief Judge Ellen McElyea sentenced Finnegan on Sept. 16, to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation. Probation conditions include no contact with the victim or witnesses in the case, mental health and substance abuse assessments, completion of a family violence intervention program, no alcohol and drug use, and no firearms.

Charges stem from multiple domestic violence incidents over the course of five months in 2021.

According to the district attorney’s office:

On June 17, 2021, law enforcement was first called to the Woodstock home where Finnegan and his girlfriend lived after an Uber driver reported a domestic violence incident to 911. The driver told dispatchers the had witnessed a woman leave a house, only to be forced back inside by a man, and could hear her screaming, “Let me go!” The woman later told Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies she ordered the Uber but Finnegan would not let her leave the house.

Deputies arrested Finnegan for kidnapping, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and other charges. He was forbidden by bond conditions and a family violence order to have contact with the victim, and was not permitted to return to the home.

On Oct. 25, 2021, law enforcement responded to another assault inside the home, in which Finnegan hit the same victim multiple times on both sides of her face and her nose, and detained her against her will, authorities said. She escaped from the house into the yard, but he tackled her from behind and dragged her by the hair back to the house. Outside the home, he strangled her twice — once on the ground, once pinned against a car.

Deputies arrested Finnegan again and charged him with family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, family violence simple battery, and possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with violating the family violence order.

During the trial, which took place Aug. 23-25, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe told the Cherokee County jury that, while this case involved addiction, domestic violence was at its core.

“On their first date, when the victim was 18 years old, Justin Finnegan introduced her to Xanax. From there, he took her deep into the world of drugs and addiction,” Ashe said. “The victim testified that other guys give their girlfriends flowers, but he gave her drugs and abused her. This relationship was both violent and toxic. She was isolated from her friends and family, addicted to drugs, and stuck in a dangerous relationship. She feared that someday he would kill her.”

The victim testified in detail about the violence she endured throughout their relationship, including a strangulation incident that occurred days before Finnegan’s Oct. 25 arrest.

“He put me against a wall and put his hand around my neck and I could not breathe,” she said during the trial. “It hurt, my head started to feel dizzy, and my biggest concern was I don’t know if he’s going to stop, I don’t know if he has enough self-control to make himself stop.”

At the conclusion of the trial, the jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges.

“This defendant hid abuse behind closed doors, controlling his girlfriend by pushing her, hitting her, and strangling her. Law enforcement was unaware of what was going on inside that house, until violence escaped the house and a stranger witnessed it,” District Attorney Shannon Wallace said in a statement. “If not for that 911 call, this story may have had a different ending. Fortunately, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office conducted a thorough investigation and a Cherokee County jury convicted this defendant, protecting this victim from further abuse.”

According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, odds for homicide increase by 750% for victims who have been previously strangled. Injuries from strangulation may appear to be mild, or victims may have no visible marks.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, contact the Cherokee Family Violence Center at 770-479-1703 (24/7 crisis hotline) or visit CFVC.org. In case of an emergency, call 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
WOODSTOCK, GA
wrganews.com

36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County

On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Cave Spring Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deputies discover stolen guns and valuable toy collectibles

COWETA COUNTY, Ga — There are new details in the investigation of a Coweta County toy burglary. Coweta County Sheriff’s Sgt. Toby Nix told WSB Radio the thief hit a home on Standing Rock Road twice within a month, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of collectibles — including G.I. Joe and Star Wars toys, still in their boxes. Some firearms were also taken.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

UPDATE: Clayton police arrest suspect wanted for murder of Corey Brooks

RIVERDALE — Clayton County police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a Riverdale man Friday afternoon. Suspect Andre Bullock is in custody for the murder of Corey Brooks. He is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
RIVERDALE, GA
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
590
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy