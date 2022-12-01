Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.

