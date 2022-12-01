ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Panhandle Post

Railroad unions decry Biden's plan to block possible strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad unions on Tuesday decried President Joe Biden's call for Congress to intervene in their contract dispute, saying it undercuts their efforts to address workers' quality of life concerns, but businesses stressed that it is crucial to avoid a strike next week that would devastate the economy.
Panhandle Post

Biden now wants Congress to prevent potential rail strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday asked Congress to intervene and block a railroad strike before next month’s deadline in the stalled contract talks, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers would take up legislation this week to impose the deal that unions agreed to in September.
Panhandle Post

Treasury making Trump taxes available to House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former President Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee. The Supreme Court last week rejected Trump’s request for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six...
WASHINGTON STATE
Panhandle Post

Biden, Dems make dramatic change to presidential primary calendar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats voted Friday to remove Iowa as the leadoff state on the presidential nominating calendar and replace it with South Carolina starting in 2024, a dramatic shakeup championed by President Joe Biden to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate. The Democratic National Committee's rule-making...
IOWA STATE
Panhandle Post

Oath Keepers boss guilty of Civil War-era charge in 1/6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was convicted Tuesday of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s election, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty...
WASHINGTON, DC
Panhandle Post

Flags in Neb. to be lowered in honor of Rep. Donald McEachin

Governor Pete Ricketts, per a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor Congressman Donald McEachin. McEachin had represented Virginia’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2017. He passed away on November 28, 2022, after battling cancer.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
COLORADO STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy