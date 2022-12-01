Read full article on original website
Related
‘All political power is inherent in the people.’ Well ...: Thomas Suddes
“Unfair, undemocratic and unpopular and [it] will silence the voices of everyday Ohioans” — that’s what more than 140 Ohio consumer, good-government and labor organizations say about a plan, backed by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, to make it harder for the state’s voters to amend the Ohio Constitution.
Lima News
Ohio Republicans tweak proposal raising bar for voter approval of constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS – Republican state lawmakers have tweaked a proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution that’s potentially poised to advance during the legislature’s lame-duck session. The measure now calls for requiring 60% approval from voters to pass state constitutional amendments proposed by the state...
Gov. DeWine supporting several bills during lame-duck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a few weeks left until the new year, Ohio lawmakers are pushing their bills through the statehouse and Gov. Mike DeWine has voiced support for several pieces of legislation. One is Senate Bill 178 which reforms the responsibility of state education offices. While the bill was not his idea, DeWine […]
Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
Lima News
Ohio voting law changes delayed but still on tap: What they would do
A major overhaul of Ohio voting laws, which includes allowing absentee ballots to be requested online, got a fourth committee hearing but no final vote Thursday. That decreases its chance of making it through the lame-duck legislative session. House Bill 294, the “Enact Ohio Election Security and Modernization Act,” is...
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
wksu.org
Ohio lawmaker wants law requiring police to record race during traffic stops
An Ohio lawmaker says she will introduce legislation requiring police agencies to record race data when making traffic stops, following a Marshall Project - Cleveland investigation into how the village of Bratenahl tickets mostly Black drivers from neighboring Cleveland. State Rep. Juanita Brent, a Democrat from Cleveland, said the information...
After backlash, lawmakers tweak bill that makes it harder to amend Constitution
A resolution to make it harder for voters to amend the Ohio Constitution got an update after facing immense backlash from advocacy, union and religious groups.
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
dayton247now.com
New gun-control bill could bring extra measures for Ohioans purchasing a firearm
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The long-stalled issue of gun regulation was discussed at a hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Matt Dolan believes Senate Bill 357 could bring safety measures to gun laws. Dion Green, who lost his father in the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, is a supporter of the bill.
wksu.org
Ohio House approves $615M for nursing homes
Lawmakers in the Ohio House attached an amendment to a bill that would send $615 million to skilled nursing facilities to help with staffing shortages and keep establishments from closing. The money was attached to SB110, which already appropriates $465 million for emergency rental assistance program. Rep. Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville)...
WHIO Dayton
‘We don’t have a choice,’ Ohio lawmakers advance bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips
COLUMBUS — “When I was growing up, people would say, ‘First time you do drugs, you could die,’” Newtown Police Chief, Tom Synan, said. “That probably wasn’t true. It is 100% true now.”. On Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers advanced House Bill 456 in Ohio’s...
In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away
Ohio Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart have launched a frontal assault on voters’ ability to amend our state constitution, putting their knives at the neck of 110 years of citizen-led democratic progress in the Buckeye State. Thinking that Ohioans are stupid and gullible enough to relinquish our democratic powers […] The post In 1912, Ohio voters asserted their democratic authority. Now Ohio Republicans want to rip it away appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Indiana Judge Finds Attorney General Violated State Law, Caused ‘Irreparable Harm’ to Doctor Who Cared for Pregnant 10-Year-Old Ohio Rape Victim
An Indiana judge has found that state Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) caused “irreparable harm” to the reputation of a doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, but both sides are claiming victory after the judge denied the doctor’s motion for an injunction. The...
columbusfreepress.com
Government Cared about this Poison in 1986, Residents Demand They Care and Act Now!
In 1986 – one year after the state of Ohio sanctioned oil & gas waste “brine” spreading on roads – it was discovered that brine contains high levels of benzene. State protection agencies were alarmed and lobbied for a ban of brine spreading, but the practice continued. In 2017, tests by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) confirmed that brine also contains high levels of radioactive radium, but still no ban. After 36 years of spreading toxic and radioactive oil well brine on Ohio roads with the silent acquiescence of state officials, the people are clamoring to end this poisonous practice.
wksu.org
Ohio will contribute $25 million toward Gorge Dam removal
Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday the state will contribute $25 million towards the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam Removal Project. The project will remove the last remaining dam on the lower Cuyahoga, restore more than a mile of river access for community use, while also reestablishing fish and wildlife habitat. An estimated 900,000 cubic meters of contaminated sentiment from the river will need to be removed from behind the dam before it's dismantled according to a news release.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colo GOP Activists ‘Declare War’ on Their Own ‘Party of Whores,’ Call for Ousting Leadership
At least 100 angry Republicans gathered in a parking lot outside their state party headquarters in Greenwood Village yesterday, calling for the ousting of Kristi Burton Brown, the leader of Colorado’s Republican Party, and other state party officers. Their plan? Old-fashioned intra-party organizing: flood the local party meetings with MAGA Republicans, push as many as possible into delegate positions, and vote out Brown and the rest of the old guard.
Comments / 2