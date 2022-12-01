Read full article on original website
Phillip Russell Stapleton
Phillip Russell Stapleton, 69, rural South Whitley, died at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Ky., he was a son of the late JoEd and Ethel (Johnson) Stapleton. As a young boy, the family moved to Claypool, where he completed his schooling.
Larry Evans — UPDATED
Larry L. Evans, 76, a lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Warsaw with his family by his side. Larry was born Nov. 14, 1946, the only son of Ralph and Betty (Shirey) Evans. On July 20, 1966, he married the love of his life, Joyce Starner, and together, they raised two daughters, Angie and Debbie.
David Joseph Murphy
David Joseph Murphy, 56, Lakeville, died at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his home in Lakeville. David was born July 9, 1966. David is survived by his three children, John Robert (Stephanie) Murphy, Georgia, Andrew Charles (Leandra) Snyder, Ucon, Idaho and Joshua David Neidlinger, Alaska; four grandchildren; and his former wife, Michelle (Jim).
Bonnie Johnson — UPDATED
Bonnie S. Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. She was born July 1, 1951. On Nov. 11, 1994, she married Roy Johnson; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Adam (Amber) Prater, Eric (Tina) Prater and Jonathan (Clair) Prater;...
John W. Davis Jr.
John Winfred Davis Jr., 82, longtime Warsaw resident, former Warsaw city letter carrier and Warsaw Speedway Hall of Fame inductee, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. He died peacefully at home in Mentone with loved ones at his side stating, “Ya done good” and “I love you, too.”
Roy Edward Maggard
Roy Edward Maggard, 82, rural Columbia City, died peacefully surrounded by his family at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital. He was born on Dec. 14, 1939, in Lechter County, Ky.,. On July 1, 1957, he married Esther Frances Scheckler. Surviving is his wife of 65...
Dessie J. Arnold
Dessie J. Arnold, 70, Columbia City, died at 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 14, 1952. On April 14, 1982, Dessie married Rich Dunbar; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her brother John (Nicole) Arnold, Carmel. DeMoney-Grimes...
Linda Johnston — PENDING
Linda Johnston, 71, Culver, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at her home in Culver. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary, Winamac.
Rodney L. Pumroy
Rodney L. Pumroy, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Goshen Hospital after an extended illness. He was born April 6, 1961, in Paw Paw, Mich. Rodney is survived by his mother: Lois (Rodrick) Pumroy, Goshen; and a sister: Lori (Glenn) Shoup, Salem, Ore. He was preceded in death...
Therese “Tess” A. Greer
Therese “Tess” A. Greer, 93, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family by her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Monterey on Dec. 22, 1928. On Feb. 7, 1953, in Monterey, she married Gene M. Shetland,...
Kenneth D. Herman — PENDING
Kenneth Herman, 58, Bonita Springs, Fla., formerly of Syracuse, died Dec. 4, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Bill Caudill — PENDING
Billy P. Caudill, 75, Pierceton, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. On April 19, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Plymouth, Bill took Sue Kay Richeson as his bride. His is deeply missed by his wife: Sue Kay; his...
It’s Christmastime With The Echoes Of The Past
CLAYPOOL — Santa will come to Claypool and the Echoes of the Past from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to see who has been naughty or nice so he can get his list ready for Christmas Eve. Cookies and cocoa will be served. Kids can enjoy the activity table...
Edwin Gooding — PENDING
Edwin “Ed” Gooding, 88, Syracuse, died Dec. 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Syracuse.
Warsaw Community Schools Announces Four Holiday Concerts
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ students are performing four holiday concerts. Warsaw Community Schools’ orchestra programs will perform an orchestra holiday concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in the Warsaw Community High School Performing Arts Center. Attendees will hear traditional carols, “Winter” from Vivaldi’s famous “Four Seasons,” and remixes of selections from “The Nutcracker” such as “The Sugar Plum Fairy.”
Incoming Parkview CEO To Continue Focus On Excellence, Physician Leadership
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health recently announced the departure of chief executive officer Mike Packnett. After 16 years leading the region’s largest employer, Packnett will retire at the end of the year, making way for a new CEO who is equally passionate about delivering excellent care to the community.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, South County Farm Road, south of East SR 14, Claypool. Driver: Brandon A. Stackhouse, 28, South CR 400E, North Manchester. Stackhouse was traveling north on South County Farm Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
Silver Lake Council Meeting Moved To Dec. 12
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council Meeting originally set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, has been moved to Monday, Dec. 12. That’s due to a scheduling conflict, said Town Clerk-Treasurer Tonya Conley. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Town Hall.
Questa Education Foundation’s Financial Aid Application Is Now Open
FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation recently announced the Traditional Questa Scholars Program application is open from Dec. 1 through March 15, 2023. The application is available online to students who are currently high school seniors or college freshmen planning on attending college in the fall of 2023. All...
