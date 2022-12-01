ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLtC0_0jUFK13x00
Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene.

The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.

Though the driver initially left the scene, officers were able to locate him after the fact. He claimed that he was unaware he had struck any vehicles.

As a result of the incident, the driver was charged with multiple counts of hit and run, as well as careless driving.

Anyone who believes their vehicle may have been struck is asked to call Accident Report Specialist Ward at 720-601-4428.

