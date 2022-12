The Montana Grizzlies season ends to North Dakota State after a 49-26 defeat to the Bison. The game started with a couple three and outs for both teams but eventually the Bison got their rushing attack going with two rushing TD's from Quarterback Cam Miller. Down 14-0 in the first quarter Montana responded with a rushing TD from their Quarterback Lucas Johnson to make it 14-7 after first quarter.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO