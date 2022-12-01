ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
107.9 Jack FM

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

Candlelight Christmas Returns at Fort Caspar

On Saturday, hundreds of people and families showed up at Fort Caspar after it had been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Rick Young, the Museum Director of Fort Caspar, said they've been doing this event for the past 20 years and usually get around 1,000 people to show up.
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
107.9 Jack FM

Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books. The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library...
107.9 Jack FM

Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas

It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
107.9 Jack FM

All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]

Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
107.9 Jack FM

Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade

One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins...
107.9 Jack FM

The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December

Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper

Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
107.9 Jack FM

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
oilcity.news

Winds to remain strong in Casper in coming days

CASPER, Wyo. — While it may not come as a surprise to many Casper residents, strong wind gusts are not expected to leave the forecast in the days to come. Today, residents can expect southwestward gusts of upwards of 40 mph, along with a high temperature of 43 degrees and a low of 25, the National Weather Service in Riverton reports.
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy