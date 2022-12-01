Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Hundreds Show for the Annual Festival of Trees in Downtown Casper
Dressed to the nines, hundreds of people showed up to support the Special Olympics Wyoming at the Annual Festival of Trees in downtown Casper. It was a decadent evening with dazzling donations and delicious hors d'oeuvres. The People's Choice Award went to the Hilltop Candyland Tree, donated by Hilltop Bank,...
Casper’s Tate Museum Gets into the Holiday Spirit with Santasaurus, Dino-Ornaments and Face Painting
For the first time since the pandemic, the Tate Museum held it's oft-annual Holiday Open House from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Casper College (look for the T-Rex). One happy volunteer, a pre-lab technician named Dwane Wagoner, said he's been working at the Tate for 23 years. He's excited to see the doors open for events like these.
Candlelight Christmas Returns at Fort Caspar
On Saturday, hundreds of people and families showed up at Fort Caspar after it had been canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Rick Young, the Museum Director of Fort Caspar, said they've been doing this event for the past 20 years and usually get around 1,000 people to show up.
Check out Pictures of Winter Fest at David Street Station
On Friday, David Street Station hosted Winter Fest, where the community could come enjoy hot cocoa, games, and sledding. Check out the pictures of Winter Fest below.
Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats
On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam’s...
PHOTOS: 2022 Downtown Casper Christmas Parade Was a Winter Wonderland
Well, the weather outside was frightful but the fire was so delightful. And people certainly had a place to go, because they all ended up in Downtown Casper on Saturday for the 2022 Downtown Casper Christmas Parade. It was snowy and it was cold and it was wet but it...
Natrona County Library’s ‘Holiday Bag Sale’ Returns This Week
It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially if you love books. The annual Holiday Bag Sale is returning to the Natrona County Library for three days, beginning on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Gear up for a great holiday shopping and winter reading experience. The Friends of the Library...
Skip Ewing Playing A FREE Christmas Show In Douglas
It's not very often in life you can get something for free, now is one of those moments. Award winning singer/songwriter Skip Ewing and Douglas Congregational Church is giving you that opportunity. Friday December 9th at Douglas High School, Skip is performing a FREE Christmas show. Skip lived the fast...
All The Pretty Horses: Ropes & Roses Celebrates New Clinic [PHOTOS]
Ropes & Roses Therapy Services celebrated their new clinic with an open house today, December 2nd. K2Radio News talked to Karol Santistevan, the founder and owner of the equine therapy clinic. You may also know her as the co-founder and past Executive Director for Reach 4A Star Riding Academy. Born...
“It Was the Right Thing To Do,” Casper Kids Spend Thanksgiving Shoveling Neighbors’ Sidewalks
Thanksgiving, for many people, is a time for family. It's a time to gather around a table, spend time with loved ones (or, at least, people you tolerate once or twice a year in exchange for eating free food that everybody else made), and talk about what you're thankful for.
Take that Grizwald! Casper Homeowner Puts up 45,000 Christmas Lights
As of Friday night, Wagner's Lights are officially on!. They are set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and broadcast on 98.1 FM. You can see them for yourself at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian Wagner has always loved Christmas lights, even as a kid when his...
Kick off the Holiday Season in Downtown Casper at the Christmas Parade
One of the city's most beloved holiday traditions is happening today, November 26, in Downtown Casper. Coinciding with small business Saturday, the Christmas parade and tree lighting at David Street Station are a sight to behold. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future” and begins...
The Wait Is Over: Chick’nCone Is Opening This December
Casperites have been patiently awaiting the opening of this chicken and waffles specialty chain for a little over a year now, but the wait is finally over. Chick'nCone will be having their soft opening on Thursday, December 1st, 2022. Located in the Hilltop Shopping Center (in the former Java Jitters location), they will be open from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on their first day.
Enter Your Child In The 2022 Casper ‘Christmas Kids’ Photo Contest
Townsquare Media and Pathfinder Federal Credit Union want to bring a little extra cheer to one of you this season. We’re giving you the chance to win $500. All you have to do is enter a photo of your Christmas kid - adorable, funny, messy- we want to see 'em all!
PHOTOS: Small Business Saturday Tells A Tale of Two Cities in Casper
Or so it seems, these days. The day after Thanksgiving used to be about recovering from the massive amounts of turkey and stuffing you consumed the day before. It was about family and napping and leftovers. But then, something happened. Somebody figured out that most people had the day after Thanksgiving off from work. Then, that person figured out a way to make money from it. Thus, Black Friday was born- and it was dark days, indeed.
Cold Night, Warm Hearts. Casper Christmas Parade PHOTOS
Snow was coming down! But that didn't stop Casper from lining the sidewalks for the 25th annual Christmas Parade.
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
73-Year-Old Casper Woman Seeking Identities of Three ‘Angels’ Who Shoveled Her Walk
It happened again! Just last week we reported that four kiddos had volunteered to shovel their neighbors' walkways on Thanksgiving, just because "It was the right thing to do." And now, perhaps inspired by that story, perhaps not, another group of people offered to do the very same thing for...
Winds to remain strong in Casper in coming days
CASPER, Wyo. — While it may not come as a surprise to many Casper residents, strong wind gusts are not expected to leave the forecast in the days to come. Today, residents can expect southwestward gusts of upwards of 40 mph, along with a high temperature of 43 degrees and a low of 25, the National Weather Service in Riverton reports.
Strong winds in store for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect some sunny skies and strong winds today, the National Weather Service on Riverton reports. Southwestward winds are expected to come with gusts over 40 mph. However, the NWS in Riverton says gusts should diminish slightly in the evening to 25–30 mph.
