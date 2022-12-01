Read full article on original website
Related
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack
A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
993thex.com
Jonesborough Man’s Minor Traffic Violations Leads To Felony Drug Charges
A Jonesborough man is charged with improper display of a tag and registration, but now that’s the least of his worries after police find nearly 290 grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle he was driving. Dewayne Bailey is now charged with felony possession of Meth with intent to distribute, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving in possession of meth after Johnson City Police discovered more than ten ounces of methamphetamine inside the white Nissan Frontier that he was stopped in for improper display of tags. Bailey was being held on a ten thousand dollar bond and scheduled to appear in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
993thex.com
Man Dies From Gunshot Wound, Carter County Woman Says She Shot Him After Argument
One man is dead and a 69 year old Carter County woman is charged with murder following a Sunday shooting in Carter County. According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Cynthia J. Ellis called and told authorities she had just shot someone at her home after an argument. The male victim was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a Johnson City Hospital where he died from those injuries. Ellis was placed under arrest without incident. The TBI assisted the sheriff’s department in the investigation.
993thex.com
Jonesborough: House-sitter accused of burglarizing home
A Jonesborough man has felony charges after he was accused of burglarizing a neighbor’s home he was house-sitting. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Larry Miller, 57, was trusted with the keys to his neighbor’s home on Jim Town Road in October. On November...
Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers in Tennessee, sheriff’s office says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, police responded to the Cash Hollow Road area in Washington County, Tennessee in reference to a man wanted on felony warrants. […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Two men charged with first degree murder in Elizabethton shooting
Two men are in custody, charged with first degree murder in Carter County following a shooting that happened December 1st. Elizabethton Police say persons of interest in the death of Phillip Glass, 31, were taken into custody Saturday morning. Cody Alan Miller, 23, is charged with first degree murder, while...
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hallow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
993thex.com
UPDATE: Carter County shooting victim identified
The victim of a shooting in the Siam community of Carter County on Sunday was identified on Monday. Sheriff Mike Fraley says in an update the victim is Andrew Gilbertson, 58, who reportedly shared a home with the suspect, Cynthia Ellis, 69. Ellis told Carter County investigators and the TBI...
wcyb.com
TBI: Man dead after firing at officers in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is dead after firing a handgun at deputies in Johnson City, according to the TBI. According to authorities, it happened on the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road. Authorities say deputies responded to the address in response to a man who was...
FOX Carolina
NC man allegedly caught with drugs, guns and a ballistic vest
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Asheville. Deputies said BCAT Agents and SCET Deputies stopped the suspect on Tunnel Road as part of a drug trafficking operation in Buncombe County.
WBIR
Deputies seeking tips in porch pirate case
Deputies in Hamblen County are asking for your help to find a porch pirate. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.
993thex.com
Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center
A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Washington County
At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson City. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in...
993thex.com
North Carolina man charged after trying to bring meth into local jail
A North Carolina man has additional felony charges in Washington County, Tennessee after he reportedly attempted to bring meth into the jail. According to a report, Isaac Ollis, 36, of Bakersville, NC was initially charged with shoplifting; however during booking, deputies noticed an anomaly during a body scan. Officers found...
supertalk929.com
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
Over 100 lbs. of drugs seized, 3 arrested
Three men were arrested and over 100 pounds of drugs following an investigation in Buncombe County.
q95fm.net
Drug Bust Leads Dickenson County Law Enforcement to Recover $50,000 Worth of Drugs
Dickenson County, Virginia law enforcement collaborated with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force to conduct a “buy/bust” operation, in order to crack down on drug trafficking in the area. According to Police, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal...
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Vaughn Anderton of Johnson City on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers were dispatched to Capone’s in reference to a man threatening one of the employees with a knife, according to the press...
FOX Carolina
Drugs seized in Buncombe County
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Six O'Clock News. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a missing person led to a homicide arrest. Upstate nonprofit holds fundraising gala to help middle schoolers. Updated: 11 hours ago. Forward and Beyond is an outreach mentorship program helping Upstate...
Comments / 0