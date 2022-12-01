ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Bull Chandler Hutchison announces retirement from basketball

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls first-round pick from the 2018 NBA draft has officially retired.

First reported by Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Chandler Hutchison announced his retirement from basketball on Wednesday.

Hutchison was drafted by the Bulls with the No. 22 pick in 2018 out of Boise State, averaging 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over three seasons, before two short stints with Washington and Phoenix.

Hutchison later confirmed the announcement via his Instagram with a statement — “Due to personal reasons, I have decided to step away from playing basketball at this time and assess what is best for my future moving forward…”

In five games this season with the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Sky Force, Hutchison was averaging 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

