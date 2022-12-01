VDOT Warning of Major Delays Near Fredericksburg Next Week

Fredericksburg, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - If you have plans to head north next week from Richmond, VDOT is asking, if you can, to use Route 301 instead of I-95. VDOT is closing lanes and adjusting traffic patterns as it moves traffic onto the new Rappahannock River bridge. The closures will start at 5pm Monday and go until 4:30am Wednesday.

Various lanes will be closed during the 36 hour period. When the project is all done, the old bridge will become "local" lanes, while the new bridge will be "thru" lanes.

All the work in the area is expected to be done in 2024.