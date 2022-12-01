Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Rodney L. Pumroy
Rodney L. Pumroy, 61, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Goshen Hospital after an extended illness. He was born April 6, 1961, in Paw Paw, Mich. Rodney is survived by his mother: Lois (Rodrick) Pumroy, Goshen; and a sister: Lori (Glenn) Shoup, Salem, Ore. He was preceded in death...
inkfreenews.com
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry
Beverly “Bev” Gail Fry, Warsaw, went home to be with Jesus at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Paddock Springs Nursing Home in Warsaw, at the age of 69. She was born on July 28, 1953, in South Bend, to Edna Bernice (Abney) McIntire and Robert Lloyd Fry. She was baptized at the Mennonite Church of Warsaw and attended Harrison Center Church faithfully. She received services from Cardinal Center and worked for many years both in the community and at the sheltered workshop. She loved all holidays, especially her birthday. She loved spending time with her guardian’s family, going to church, and going on outings with her friend Christine. She loved her cats, Charlie and George, and always took good care of them. She liked music, doing crafts, drawing, calling her friends, going shopping and of course, going out to eat. She was known for her bright smile and loved to give hugs.
inkfreenews.com
June Ellen Weber
June Ellen Weber, 93, formerly of rural Akron, died at 11:02 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community of North Manchester, where she had resided for one year. She was born on June 3, 1929, in Kewanna. She married Walter Weber on Dec. 19, 1948, in Rochester. Surviving June...
inkfreenews.com
Therese “Tess” A. Greer
Therese “Tess” A. Greer, 93, passed away at 10:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, with family by her side at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. She was born in Monterey on Dec. 22, 1928. On Feb. 7, 1953, in Monterey, she married Gene M. Shetland,...
inkfreenews.com
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. On April 19, 1959, at the First United Methodist Church in Plymouth, Bill took Sue Kay Richeson as his bride. His is deeply missed by his wife: Sue Kay; his...
inkfreenews.com
Michael Dobbins
Michael E. Dobbins, 71, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Mike was born July 6, 1951. He is survived by his partner, Daryl Keith. McHatton Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Johnson — PENDING
Bonnie Johnson, 71, Warsaw, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Thomas Fisher — UPDATED
Thomas Fisher, 86, Mentone, died at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Life Care Center of Rochester. He was born Nov. 25, 1936. He is survived by three daughters, Tina (David) Bratton, Akron, Bonnie Lee (Tom) Nethercut, Muldrow, Okla. and Cindy (Mike) Biltz, Kewanna; son, Thomas Fisher II, Rochester; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Jean Albert and Patricia “Pat” Fisher; and two brothers, Larry Fisher and Phillip Fisher.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 9:52 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, West Crystal Lake Road, west of South Zimmer Road, Warsaw. Driver: Ethan J. Dorman, 17, East Hendricks Street, Warsaw. Dorman was traveling east on West Crystal Lake Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Judith Dietz — PENDING
Judith Dietz, 74, rural Leesburg, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in her residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
John Coy — PENDING
John Coy, 70, Syracuse, died Dec. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending at the Eastlund Funeral Home.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Fire Departments Donate To Toys For Tots
WARSAW — All Kosciusko County fire departments brought in toys for the annual Toys for Tots collection drive at Martin’s Supermarket in Warsaw on Saturday, Dec. 3. Toys for Tots, which is run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts. According to the Toys for Tots website, over 2,500 children were supported during the 2021 program, with 7,493 toys distributed.
inkfreenews.com
Kim B. Kadas
Kim B. Kadas, 67, Syracuse, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at home in Syracuse. He married Devona G. Peace; she survives. He is also survived by his sister, Arlette Kadas. Eastlund Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:32 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 12600 block South SR 13, North Manchester. Hannah J. Garwood reported residential entry. 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 1200 block South Honeybee Court, Warsaw. Lesley M. Rohrbaugh reported fraud. 7:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
inkfreenews.com
Community Cookie Walk In Rochester Dec. 10
ROCHESTER — If you’re a smart cookie, you’ll arrive early this year to the Community Cookie Walk because arriving too late carries one distinct risk: The only thing left might be crumbs. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Community Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth...
inkfreenews.com
Kids Of All Ages Turn Out For Breakfast With Santa
SYRACUSE — This time of year Santa is very busy visiting local communities to check in with children to see what they would like for Christmas and to double check his naughty and nice list. This morning, Saturday, Dec. 3, Santa is having breakfast with local children until 11 a.m. at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 Long Drive.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Public Library — Take Home A Surprise Picture Book
SYRACUSE — Children can check out and take home a surprise picture book to unwrap and read through the month of December. Unwrap a surprise after visiting the Syracuse Public Library. Santa answers letters that are dropped off at the library until Dec. 16. Save the date and come...
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — Genealogy Team Available To Help Dec. 7
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need to have a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. The Glean Team, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. This experienced genealogy team is available...
inkfreenews.com
City Board Learns About Discount Initiative For First Responders
WARSAW — Representatives from Live Well Kosciusko and Kosciusko Leadership Academy discussed a discount initiative for local first responders during a Dec. 2 Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The initiative is part of a larger campaign called K-County First, part of Live Well Kosciusko. It was...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
Comments / 0