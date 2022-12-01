Read full article on original website
KSLA
12-year-old shot in the arm as he, another boy were playing with a gun, police said
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two 12-year-old boys were playing with a gun when it went off, wounding one of them in one of his arms, according to police. The shooting in the 2600 block of Essex Street in Shreveport occurred at 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 4), Caddo 911 dispatch records show. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department medics were summoned to a medical emergency on Hearne Avenue between Essex and Virginia Avenue.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
ktalnews.com
SPD: child wounded in shooting Sunday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded a child in the Werner Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Police received an emergency call to the 5600 block of Hearne Ave. just before 3:50 p.m. Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash
A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ. Shreveport woman sentenced to 15 years after fatal …. A Shreveport woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing a poet in a drunk-driving crash. » https://trib.al/bLoRcdZ...
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport Saturday night. According to online dispatch Caddo 911, there were as many as 18 units responding to a shooting at 9:10 p.m. on W 70th Street and Jewella. KTAL has a crew on the scene and will provide...
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
KLTV
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’
It’s a little like Night at the Museum, but during the day. The Gregg County Historical Museum is presenting their Living History Christmas on Saturday. Several of the permanent displays at the museum in downtown Longview will come to life. Texas Baptist Men’s chainsaw crews continue to serve East...
South Shreveport stand-off ends, 80-year-old woman in custody
Police are in south Shreveport attempting to de-escalate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday morning after reports that shots were fired.
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
ktalnews.com
Parkway student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Parkway High School student was arrested last Thursday after making terroristic threats on campus. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old student was arrested at the high school on Thursday, Nov. 22. Police say earlier in the week the PHS...
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
ktalnews.com
Multi-agency traffic stop lands Shreveport man in jail for drugs
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport man with thousands of dollars of drugs in his possession. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, DEA Taskforce, ATF Task Force, FBI Task Force, and the CPSO Patrol Division assisted CPSO narcotics agents with a traffic stop. They executed two search warrants on 53-year-old Emmanuel Barrett.
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and that they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father’s 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or experiencing...
cenlanow.com
2 in custody after gunfire, home invasion in Minden
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two men are in custody and two more are still at large after gunfire forced Minden public schools into lockdown Tuesday afternoon. Police say it happened on Talton street, near several of the City of Minden’s middle and elementary school campuses. Officers were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired and got into a chase involving four people. Police Chief Steve Cropper says the shots turned into a home invasion when one of the four people being chased ran into a nearby home.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Alleged Million Dollar Scam to Defraud Members of the Armed Forces. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that investigators assigned to the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force had made an arrest in a month-long investigation into the theft of over a million dollars from members of our nation’s armed forces, primarily senior citizens.
KTBS
Two injured in rolling gun battle in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A rolling gun battle in Shreveport, sends two people to the hospital. Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 there could possibly be a third victim. It happened around 9:15 p.m., at the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue. More than a dozen units were...
KSLA
Young man killed in wreck near Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A 20-year-old man from Vivian is dead after a wreck that happened Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says Nathan Parker, 20, was driving alone in his vehicle in the 9900 block of Trees City Road (Highway 2) around 2 a.m. when for some reason, he ran off the road. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the road just west of Highway 1 south of Vivian.
KTBS
Former LSU Medical Center administrator dies following lengthy illness
SHREVEPORT, La. - A longtime local hospital administrator has died. Joe Miciotto passed away Saturday morning following a lengthy illness. He was 72. Miciotto joined the former Confederate Memorial Hospital in 1975 and was named hospital administrator at Shreveport's LSU Medical Center in 2001 where he held the position until 2014. Miciotto was instrumental in the successful transition from LSU Medical Center to the new privately-managed University Health hospital before leaving the post.
East Texas man arrested in connection to shooting of woman, child
UPDATE (11/29) – The Marshall Police Department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd in connection to a shooting that injured a woman and child on Monday. Police responded to the scene at the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard just after midnight on Monday where they found two gunshot victims: a woman […]
KSLA
Landry Anglin’s memory honored during Angel of Hope candlelighting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — You may remember the name Landry Anglin. Her death shocked the Shreveport community when she was struck by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout in May. Seven months later, family members, friends and other loved ones — while still in despair — gathered to...
