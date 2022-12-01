It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, and not general manager Brian Cashman, may be leading the charge to re-sign Aaron Judge this fall. "There are some within the Yankees organization who think Steinbrenner is willing to chase Judge in a way Cashman is not," ESPN's Buster Olney explained for a piece published on Friday. "Hal is constantly compared to his father, George Steinbrenner, whose impetuous and sometimes reckless aggressiveness drove the Yankees to championships in the 1970s, to the basement of the standings in the '80s and, after being banned from baseball for a time, to a dynasty in the '90s. Hal Steinbrenner was booed at Yankee Stadium last summer -- as his father was, at times -- and as one industry acquaintance said, 'He hears that, and it's gotta hurt.'

2 DAYS AGO