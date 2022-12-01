Read full article on original website
Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things
It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
CNBC
Parents who raise highly successful kids have these 3 things in common
The path to raising successful kids can seem nebulous. The avalanche of advice, some science-based and some not, can end up being more overwhelming than guiding. But there are common threads among parents who raise resilient, confident, well-adjusted children. Here are three things parents of highly successful kids have in...
Hey, new parents – go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby?
psychologytoday.com
The Laughter of Toddlers
What we find amusing, and to what degree, differs between individuals but also changes over the course of our own lives. Laughter requires an understanding of goals and limitations, so we’d expect the range of things that amuse would increase over time. As we transition from infant to toddler,...
psychologytoday.com
When Parents Gaslight Their Children
Gaslighting and lying to children is particularly harmful. Parental gaslighting can be devastating to children and the parent-child relationship. Parents can gain respect from their children by taking responsibility for their errors and flaws. Gaslighting is destructive to all relationships and hurtful to the person being targeted. Children are particularly...
After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime
This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
Mom Who Cares for Three Kids Hears Husband Tell Friend That She Does “Nothing” All Day While He Played a Video Game
Marriage is a longstanding social institution that is held in high esteem by many cultures and is often seen as a sacred bond between two people who are pledging to spend their lives together. For numerous individuals, marriage represents an important milestone in the journey of life, and it can be seen as a symbol of maturity and stability.
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Upworthy
Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
Mother is shocked her daughter's male teacher told her to 'hold in' her period
The $50,000 question: What subject does the instructor teach?
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
My Brother Wants To Give My Possessions To His Child—What Should I Do?
"His wife has gotten involved in our disagreement, calling me 'selfish' and asking me why I want to 'crush my own nephews' dreams."
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby
He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
Woman Wonders If She's Wrong For Refusing To Leave The Room When Her Husband Asked Her To
A Reddit user who felt her boundaries were violated after a recent occurrence with her spouse asked for the opinions of other users.
beingpatient.com
3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early
It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
TODAY.com
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
msn.com
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
