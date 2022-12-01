ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
LSUCountry

Three Observations From LSU's Loss to No. 1 Georgia

Brian Kelly and his LSU squad may have come up short Saturday night against No. 1 Georgia, but the grit and determination this program showed proved the culture is changing in Baton Rouge. Rather than put their heads down and throw the white flag, the Tigers fought until the final...
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart on Georgia football defensive performance: ‘It won’t be accepted or tolerated’

ATHENS — If you judged Saturday’s performance by the Georgia football defensive performance by the wow plays, you’d have thought the group had a great day. Chris Smith made a heads-up play to return a blocked kick for a touchdown. Smael Mondon picked off a pass that deflected off an LSU player’s helmet. Jalen Carter picked up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm and flashed a No. 1 pose with his free hand.
247Sports

Everything Dabo Swinney said about playing Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media on a zoom press conference Sunday afternoon to discuss playing Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. Swinney discussed the latest with his Tigers, his perception of the Vols from afar and playing in the prestigious bowl game. Here's everything Swinney had to say about facing the Vols.
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Georgia

The past is the past. Doesn’t matter what happened last week. All that matters is the LSU Tigers are playing for an SEC Championship this Saturday and the only team in their way is the 12-0 Georgia Bulldogs. Since LSU only plays them every few years, we don’t know...
LSUCountry

How to Watch/Listen: LSU vs. Georgia

LSU has the chance to make a statement against No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. With their backs against the wall, and College Football Playoff chances spoiled, the Tigers will treat Saturday night as their national championship. The Tigers have taken a “one week at a time” approach...
LSUCountry

SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia SEC Championship Game tickets. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team

The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
The Spun

Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend

Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend. The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their...
capitalbnews.org

On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
WGAU

UNG honors its 20 Under 40

The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the honorees for its inaugural “20 Under 40″ program. This recognition was established to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or distinguished service to others, and was created by Alumni Relations Officer Jared Patterson and the Young Alumni Board.
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
247Sports

247Sports

