Japan 2 Spain 1 LIVE SCORE: Doan and Tanaka FIRE Japan into lead as Spain in risk of World Cup exit

SPAIN have fallen behind against Japan in the final match of Group E, but will still qualify for the last-16 as things stand.

Alvaro Morata kept up his impressive goal scoring form for his national side, powering a header into the back of the net after a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, Spain were unable to hold onto the lead as Ritsu Doan fired Japan level with an impressive goal, cutting in on his left foot to fire past Unai Simon.

And Japan took the lead just moments later, with VAR giving the goal after the linesman deemed the ball to have been out of play in the build-up.

Japan are currently through with Spain as it stands but there are nerves in the Spanish camp as Germany remain level with Costa Rica.

If Costa Rica find a winner, Spain will be out.

Kick-off time: 7pm UK

7pm UK TV channel: ITV 1 in UK

ITV 1 in UK Live stream FREE: ITV X

ITV X Japan team: Gonda, Itakura, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo.

Gonda, Itakura, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo. Spain team: Simon, Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Williams, Morata, Olmo.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £20 IN FREE BETS ON THE WORLD CUP

Stay up to date with all the latest from the World Cup group match...

87 Japan 2-1 Spain

Substitution

Japan manager Moriyasu brings on Endo who replaces the hero of the night Tanaka

87 Japan 2-1 Spain

As it stands, Germany need Spain to score to go through as second.

The drama! You can't make this up!

85 Japan 2-1 Spain

Uh-oh, Germany have turned things around and 3-2 up after Havertz's second of the night!

That means Japan are first, Spain second, Germany third and Costa Rica last

83 Japan 2-1 Spain

Chance

Japan deliver a free-kick from the left and Itakura gets the header but the ball goes straight to Simon's arms

80 Japan 2-1 Spain

Japan have pulled back and are defending like they did before Morata's opener.

Spain are the ones holding possession and pushing, something they could indeed regret...

Germany can still win and Spain can equalise...

78 Japan 2-1 Spain

Spain seem to have finally found a bit of themselves from the first half.

The Furia Roja hold on to the ball with some accurate passing, but Japan are closing spaces well and that doesn't allow them to get that final pass through

75 Japan 2-1 Spain

Spain are still trying crosses from the wings but Morata is not there to use his height and jump above everyone else for the header.

Enrique's men will have to keep the ball low, it seems

73 Japan 2-1 Spain

Hold the phone!

Germany have equalised with Havertz! Germany and Costa Rica are 2-2!

That means Japan are first, Spain second, Costa Rica third and Germany last.

The Costa Ricans' joy didn't last long

72 Japan 2-1 Spain

Oh my days! Wild, WILD scenes!

Costa Rica have come back against Germany and lead 2-1 thanks to Duarte's goal!

That means Japan are first, Costa Rica second and Spain as well as Germany are out!

70 Japan 2-1 Spain

Chance

Another explosive counter-attack by Japan, Mitoma delivers a low cross from the left and Doan tries a sliding shot but misses the target

68 Japan 2-1 Spain

Substitution

Japan manager Moriyasu responds with a change of his own as Arsenal's Tomiyasu comes on for Kamada

68 Japan 2-1 Spain

Substitution

Spain manager Enrique makes a double change as Fati and Alba come on for Gavi and Balde respectively

68 Japan 2-1 Spain

Much will depend in this match on how right-back Balde handles left winger Doan.

The Japan substitute has been on fire and the Spain ace hasn't exactly managed to find an answer

65 Japan 2-1 Spain

Japan continue to lead and look absolutely marvellous on the pitch.

Doan has been on fire down the right wing after his equaliser!

And Tanaka's goal has brought Spain to their knees, for now...

Credit: PA

Credit: EPA

63 Japan 2-1 Spain

This is unbelievable!

Spain dominated 83 per cent of possession in the first half and conceded two goals from Japan within three minutes.

Enrique's men are completely lost, the Japanese side's high press is too much for them!

Moriyasu's men are beaming with confidence and throw themselves on every challenge

53 Japan 2-1 Spain

62 Substitution

Japan manager Moriyasu makes another change as Asano replaces Maeda

58 Japan 2-1 Spain

Oh my, another twist!!!

Costa Rica have equalised against Germany with Tejeda's goal!

That means Japan are first, Spain second, Costa Rica third and Germany LAST!

The drama!

55 Japan 2-1 Spain

Substitution

Spain manager Enrique responds with a double change:

Asensio and Ferran Torres come on for Morata and Williams respectively

53 Japan 2-1 Spain

As it stands, Japan are through to the Last 16 in second place.

Germany are out because of goal difference, but this can change as we saw yesterday with Poland and Mexico!

50 Japan 2-1 Spain

Goal!

Oh my! A VAR check deems the ball didn't pass the line and it wasn't a free-kick for Spain.

Poor goalkeeping by Simon as he lets a low cross from Doan go through and Mitoma from the left just manages to return it to Tanaka who scores in front of an empty net

50 Japan 1-1 Spain

No goal!

Japan hit the back of the net with Tanaka but the ball has come out for a free-kick on the build-up.

VAR is checking

48 Japan 1-1 Spain

And yes, Japan's high press pays off! It finally pays off!

Simon struggles while under pressure and just manages to pass to Balde.

Spain's full-back loses the ball and Doan gains possession before delivering a thunderous long-range shot that Simon can't hold on to.

Poor goalkeeping and defending there...

48 Japan 1-1 Spain

Goal!

Japan equalise with Doan!!!

48 Japan 0-1 Spain

Spain continue to dominate possession and tempo in the opening minutes of the second half.

Let's see if Japan will keep their lines high up

45 Japan 0-1 Spain

Substitution

Japan manager Moriyasu responds with a double change: