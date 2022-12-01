ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Japan 2 Spain 1 LIVE SCORE: Doan and Tanaka FIRE Japan into lead as Spain in risk of World Cup exit

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

SPAIN have fallen behind against Japan in the final match of Group E, but will still qualify for the last-16 as things stand.

Alvaro Morata kept up his impressive goal scoring form for his national side, powering a header into the back of the net after a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta.

However, Spain were unable to hold onto the lead as Ritsu Doan fired Japan level with an impressive goal, cutting in on his left foot to fire past Unai Simon.

And Japan took the lead just moments later, with VAR giving the goal after the linesman deemed the ball to have been out of play in the build-up.

Japan are currently through with Spain as it stands but there are nerves in the Spanish camp as Germany remain level with Costa Rica.

If Costa Rica find a winner, Spain will be out.

  • Kick-off time: 7pm UK
  • TV channel: ITV 1 in UK
  • Live stream FREE: ITV X
  • Japan team: Gonda, Itakura, Yoshida, Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Morita, Tanaka, Nagatomo, Kamada, Maeda, Kubo.
  • Spain team: Simon, Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde, Gavi, Busquets, Gonzalez, Williams, Morata, Olmo.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £20 IN FREE BETS ON THE WORLD CUP

Stay up to date with all the latest from the World Cup group match...

  • 87 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Substitution
  • Japan manager Moriyasu brings on Endo who replaces the hero of the night Tanaka
  • 87 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • As it stands, Germany need Spain to score to go through as second.
  • The drama! You can't make this up!
  • 85 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Uh-oh, Germany have turned things around and 3-2 up after Havertz's second of the night!
  • That means Japan are first, Spain second, Germany third and Costa Rica last
  • 83 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Chance
  • Japan deliver a free-kick from the left and Itakura gets the header but the ball goes straight to Simon's arms
  • 80 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Japan have pulled back and are defending like they did before Morata's opener.
  • Spain are the ones holding possession and pushing, something they could indeed regret...
  • Germany can still win and Spain can equalise...
  • 78 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Spain seem to have finally found a bit of themselves from the first half.
  • The Furia Roja hold on to the ball with some accurate passing, but Japan are closing spaces well and that doesn't allow them to get that final pass through
  • 75 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Spain are still trying crosses from the wings but Morata is not there to use his height and jump above everyone else for the header.
  • Enrique's men will have to keep the ball low, it seems

73 Japan 2-1 Spain

Hold the phone!

Germany have equalised with Havertz! Germany and Costa Rica are 2-2!

That means Japan are first, Spain second, Costa Rica third and Germany last.

The Costa Ricans' joy didn't last long

  • 72 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Oh my days! Wild, WILD scenes!
  • Costa Rica have come back against Germany and lead 2-1 thanks to Duarte's goal!
  • That means Japan are first, Costa Rica second and Spain as well as Germany are out!

70 Japan 2-1 Spain

Chance

Another explosive counter-attack by Japan, Mitoma delivers a low cross from the left and Doan tries a sliding shot but misses the target

68 Japan 2-1 Spain

Substitution

Japan manager Moriyasu responds with a change of his own as Arsenal's Tomiyasu comes on for Kamada

68 Japan 2-1 Spain

Substitution

Spain manager Enrique makes a double change as Fati and Alba come on for Gavi and Balde respectively

68 Japan 2-1 Spain

Much will depend in this match on how right-back Balde handles left winger Doan.

The Japan substitute has been on fire and the Spain ace hasn't exactly managed to find an answer

65 Japan 2-1 Spain

Japan continue to lead and look absolutely marvellous on the pitch.

Doan has been on fire down the right wing after his equaliser!

And Tanaka's goal has brought Spain to their knees, for now...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GuCt_0jUFGy2j00
Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJpi0_0jUFGy2j00
Credit: EPA

63 Japan 2-1 Spain

This is unbelievable!

Spain dominated 83 per cent of possession in the first half and conceded two goals from Japan within three minutes.

Enrique's men are completely lost, the Japanese side's high press is too much for them!

Moriyasu's men are beaming with confidence and throw themselves on every challenge

  • 53 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • 62 Substitution
  • Japan manager Moriyasu makes another change as Asano replaces Maeda

58 Japan 2-1 Spain

Oh my, another twist!!!

Costa Rica have equalised against Germany with Tejeda's goal!

That means Japan are first, Spain second, Costa Rica third and Germany LAST!

The drama!

  • 55 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • Substitution
  • Spain manager Enrique responds with a double change:
  • Asensio and Ferran Torres come on for Morata and Williams respectively
  • 53 Japan 2-1 Spain
  • As it stands, Japan are through to the Last 16 in second place.
  • Germany are out because of goal difference, but this can change as we saw yesterday with Poland and Mexico!

50 Japan 2-1 Spain

Goal!

Oh my! A VAR check deems the ball didn't pass the line and it wasn't a free-kick for Spain.

Poor goalkeeping by Simon as he lets a low cross from Doan go through and Mitoma from the left just manages to return it to Tanaka who scores in front of an empty net

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxFQB_0jUFGy2j00
  • 50 Japan 1-1 Spain
  • No goal!
  • Japan hit the back of the net with Tanaka but the ball has come out for a free-kick on the build-up.
  • VAR is checking

48 Japan 1-1 Spain

And yes, Japan's high press pays off! It finally pays off!

Simon struggles while under pressure and just manages to pass to Balde.

Spain's full-back loses the ball and Doan gains possession before delivering a thunderous long-range shot that Simon can't hold on to.

Poor goalkeeping and defending there...

48 Japan 1-1 Spain

Goal!

Japan equalise with Doan!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDzx8_0jUFGy2j00
  • 48 Japan 0-1 Spain
  • Spain continue to dominate possession and tempo in the opening minutes of the second half.
  • Let's see if Japan will keep their lines high up
  • 45 Japan 0-1 Spain
  • Substitution
  • Japan manager Moriyasu responds with a double change:
  • Mitoma and Doan come on for Nagatomo and Kubo

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo tells South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung to ‘shut up’ after ‘insulting’ him

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t like to be rushed. The Portuguese megastar appeared to be upset as he was substituted off during the team’s World Cup loss to South Korea in the 65th minute on Friday. Although it appeared he might have been unhappy at manager Fernando Santos, Ronaldo clarified who his displeasure was directed at. “The Korean player was telling me to leave quickly and I told him to shut up because he has no authority,” Ronaldo told reporters after the game. “There is no need for controversy. It’s the heat of the match. Whatever happens, things always stay on the...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Brazil suffer shocking defeat as South Korea score a dramatic winner in day thirteen of the World Cup

Day 13 of the Qatar World Cup saw drama in groups G and H, as teams battled to secure a place in the knockout.Luis Suarez was seen crying as Uruguay crashed out of the group stage at the expense of Hwang Hee-Chan and South Korea, who broke South American hearts with a 91st minute goal.Elsewhere, Brazil suffered a shocking defeat to Cameroon, with a stoppage-time header by Vincent Aboubakar, although it wasn’t enough for the Indomitable Lions to qualify.Switzerland qualified for the Last 16 after powering past Serbia 3-2.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fifa World Cup: Round up of day nine’s action as group stages come to closeDrone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in BrazilWhat have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
The Independent

Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side

It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal

If you score the stoppage time game-winning goal to defeat one of the best teams in the world, you’re going to celebrate regardless of the consequences. Vincent Aboubakar was one of the happiest people ever to be sent off for taking his shirt off after scoring in the 92nd minute to get Cameroon the win Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Vincent Aboubakar walk off goal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win

DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
The Spun

Look: The Round Of 16 At The World Cup Is Set

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup was one for the history books. The host nation was toothless, blue bloods were stunned and there were upsets and golazos galore. But of the 32 teams that participated, only 16 are moving on. With the Group G and Group H...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
895K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy