ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, VA

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after triple shooting, 2 confirmed dead

By Will Gonzalez
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.

According to Sussex County Sheriff, deputies and the sheriff responded to 207 Railroad Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after a woman reported that she and two men had been shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZMmY_0jUFGIPZ00
Multiple Piedmont Triad schools victim of false threat calls, various districts across North Carolina impacted

When police got to the scene, they found the woman, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso, and provided aid. Deputies then searched the home and found two men laying face down on the floor, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Shelton Lemarshall Hardy as a person of interest in this shooting and consider him to be armed and dangerous. He is wanted for first degree murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police believe Hardy fled Sussex County to Surrey County after the shooting, and that he may be in the Tidewater area, specifically Newport News.

Hardy is believed to be riding a red 2017 Nissan four-door with Virginia tags UAZ-1405. Anyone who believed they may have seen Hardy’s vehicle or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at 434-246-5000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 5

Related
NBC12

Woman killed in hit and run on Chamberlayne Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a fatal collision on the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. Richmond Police were called on Friday, Dec 2. shortly before 9:30 p.m. due to reports of a person being struck in the roadway. When police arrived they...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Woman killed in Petersburg shooting, suspect arrested

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- A man is now in custody after a woman was killed in a shooting on Friday night in Petersburg. According to Petersburg Police, officers responded to the Artist Loft Apartments on the 100 block of Perry Street at 9:03 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman with an apparent life-threatening gunshot wound.
PETERSBURG, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Police investigating fatal crash

On November 24, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. Officers determined that a Mercedes, a four-door sedan, was traveling southbound on Hines Road when it struck a Volkswagen, a two-door sedan, traveling northbound head-on.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department has released photos of their suspect in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven, which occurred on Sunday, Nov. 27. The suspect is a Black male who entered the store wearing a black jacket, black Adidas track pants, and white croc-type shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
SUFFOLK, VA
nkccnews.com

Jury finds Charles City man guilty of two counts of abduction, assault and battery

A jury took less than an hour to convict a Charles City man on two counts of abduction and two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery. Paul Ronold Gwaz, 64, of the 9000 block of Barnetts Road, was convicted on the offenses during a Dec. 2 trial that lasted just over six hours in Charles City Circuit Court. Two charges of misdemeanor damaging a phone line and one charge of misdemeanor assault and battery were dropped prior to the trial.
CHARLES CITY, VA
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
84K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy