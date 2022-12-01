BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have amassed 10 wins in their first 12 games for only the fifth time since 1970.How are we feeling, Vikings fans?"You know what, we are always optimistic. Always," said longtime superfan Dawn Schelhaas. "We never get pessimistic. That's the way it is."Schelhaas was among the many shoppers on Monday at Vikings Locker Room store at Mall of America. "It's good to be 10-2," she said. "And you know what, they're playing hard, so the people have to cheer hard. That's how we have to look at it."Brothers Paul and Luke Modzelewski echoed the excitement, especially...

29 MINUTES AGO