Why Shopping in Person in Twin Falls is Better than Online this Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many people may be done or almost done without ever stepping foot in a store. With online shopping, it is easier than ever before to buy all the gifts you need without ever having to get out into the cold weather or go to stores after a long day of work. While the world has been transitioning to online shopping for a while now, there is still something about shopping in-store that is better than online through the holidays. Here are some of the reasons it is better to do your holiday shopping in stores this holiday season than online.
kmvt
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho State Police is currently investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., on US Highway 93 near milepost 67 in Lincoln County. A 41-year-old male from Wendell was driving southbound on US 93 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra....
Idaho’s Balanced Rock Lit Up For Christmas Was Glorious To Witness
In December 2020, I attempted to spread some holiday spirit to one of southern Idaho's most iconic natural landmarks. Armed with a bag of flashlights, a portable power supply, and a couple of Star Showers, I accompanied my daughter on the brief hike to the base of Balanced Rock in the middle of the night.
LOOK: Recap of the Spectacular 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event
Thanks to all of you in the community who attended the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky event. It was a huge success and offered a special show experience that Twin Falls had never seen before. Did You See the Drones at the 2022 Christmas in the Nighttime Sky Event?
Best Christmas Light Displays in Twin Falls
A lot has changed around Twin Falls over the last several years, and it seems like there are fewer major light displays around the area. But there are still some spectacular displays for you and your family to check out. Here’s a quick list of some of the best Christmas light displays in Twin Falls and how to find them.
How to Rent a Santa in Twin Falls
If you need Santa arriving at an event this year, there is an ad on Twin Falls Classified where you can rent Santa for 30 minutes or an hour. His beard is real, Mrs. Claus comes with him for story time, to read 'Twas the Night Before Christmas,' and he will even bring in gifts if you ask him to and give them to him 15 minutes before the event. If you are not a member of the group or can't find the ad, you can also look up Gayle Garmon on Facebook.
The One Christmas Stop You Have To Make Is Twin Falls Orton Botanical Garden
So many places around Twin Falls turn into a Christmas wonderland. The Orton Botanical Gardens is one of the coolest displays in the area. The entire garden is lit up and you can feel the holiday spirit. Orton Botanical Garden Information. The Orton Botanical Garden is a non-profit garden that...
Public Invited to Attend Idaho Fish and Game Winter Feeding Meeting
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public is invited to attend the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee meeting Monday December 5, at the Magic Valley Regional offices in Jerome County. Idaho Fish and Game said the meeting will start at 5 p.m. and will also be available on Zoom Meeting for those that cannot attend in person. The advisory committee is made up of area citizens who help Fish and Game determine how winter feeding of some wildlife will be conducted during the season. The five members keep an eye on the winter conditions and then make recommendations to agency staff. The committee will meet several times during the winter.
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Holiday Vendor Sale in Twin Falls Makes for Great Christmas Shopping
While everyone is out shopping at the big company stores, or browsing the internet from their desk at home or work, why not get out and go shop at a place where you can find one-of-a-kind items you won't find anywhere else? Shopping local is the way to go to support small businesses, as well as putting your hard-earned money back into your local economy instead of into some billion-dollar corporation that doesn't need your business this time of year. There is a sale taking place this weekend that will allow you to find unique items and shop locally at the same time.
Know Which Gift Cards to Buy for the Holidays in Idaho this Year
When it comes to picking gifts for your friends and family, some may be easier than others. For certain people, you know exactly what to get them and it takes little to no effort. Every person seems to have that one family member or friend who is tough to shop for and you can never find a gift you think they will enjoy. It is common to end up getting them a gift card, or perhaps you prefer to give gift cards to coworkers or as stocking stuffers. When it comes to picking the right gift card though, it isn't as simple as some make it out to be. Certain ones are better than others, based on discounts at the stores and the value of the items, so which gift cards are the best to give this holiday season?
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
Buying Used Christmas Gifts in Twin Falls is Better than New Ones
While many of us are spending free time or time at work browsing the internet for the best possible deals for Christmas presents, instead of shopping on big company sites and Amazon, perhaps you should turn your focus elsewhere. This year has been rough on many with the rise of gas prices, utilities, food, and everything else becoming more expensive. You may find yourself with a little less extra money this holiday season than you are used to, but there are ways to still have a great Christmas for your family without having to break the bank.
kmvt
Airport and SkyWest asking for city and county approval for new contract
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Regional Airport and SkyWest Airlines are up for a new contract for 2023. There are some pros and cons to the new contract with SkyWest airlines. For one, the revenue agreement on the 2022 contract has been cut in half, looking...
How to Use the Holiday Season to Your Advantage in Twin Falls
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, that means Christmas and the holiday season are a full go now. Many went crazy with shopping this last weekend and are continuing to do so, while some will wait until the final days before Christmas to even start. With the holiday season officially here, it is time to start using it to your advantage, especially if you are a parent. While you hope to raise your kids right and to be well-behaved, sometimes the cold weather keeping them indoors and the craziness of children being excited for this time of year can leave parents pulling their hair out. Instead of getting mad and yelling at your children, use the holiday season to your advantage, and here is how you can do so.
kmvt
FDA considering change to screening process for blood donation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is asking people to give the gift of life, by donating blood, to help maintain blood levels that have finally rebounded after being at crisis levels throughout the pandemic. “We need to be able to keep that...
Anyone Else Hear Weird Loud Noises First Thing In The Morning In Twin Falls?
Over the past couple of weeks when I get up early in the morning, I have heard some strangely loud noises that I haven't heard before. And it has been consistent over the last few weeks. Anyone else notice?. Loud Noises Early In The Morning In Twin Falls. Between 4...
College of Southern Idaho Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday (Dec 1)
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The College of Southern Idaho will light up the Christmas season Thursday with a tree lighting ceremony. On December 1, the community is invited to attend the Third Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the CSI campus near the Fine Arts building main entrance. The CSI Madrigals music group will perform Christmas music and the college president will have some remarks, according to CSI. The public will be able to see the lights every evening until New Year's Day. The lighting ceremony will be live-streamed online at csi.edu/christmastree.
