Cherokee Nation opens new food distribution center in Vinita
VINITA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation opened its eighth food distribution center on Friday in Vinita, Oklahoma. The ribbon cutting celebrated the grand opening of the 6,000 foot facility built using the tribe’s Respond, Recover, Rebuild ARPA funds during the pandemic. The facility holds office space, a teaching kitchen and a grocery store that will provide Native American families with food each month.
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Watch: Emergency Room Physician Dr. Jeff Johnson Discusses Flu Cases In Tulsa
Across the United States, there have been at least 6.2 million illnesses, 53,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Local hospitals say they are seeing a lot of patients coming in for treatment as well. Dr. Jeff Johnson, an emergency room...
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee Breaks Ground On New Building
Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee has broken ground on a new building. They said the new space will have 126 new rooms for patients, including intensive care and progressive care units, along with a new lobby and chapel. The major expansion is expected to cost $150 million. Project managers expect construction...
Salina Wildcat Walkabout
SALINA, Oklahoma – Wildcats were on the prowl for safer routes to schools in Salina. More than 750 Salina students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels participated on October 26th in a Wednesday Wildcat Walkabout to promote physical activity and the safety surrounding walking and biking to school.
'Tripledemic' hits Tulsa
A combination of three viruses is hitting Tulsa hard. COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu are all spreading. The Tulsa County Health Department’s Dr. Bruce Dart says, right now, the flu virus is causing the most illness. Sixty-five people are hospitalized with the flu, according to the...
Muskogee Man Opens Sober House To Help Others Struggling
MUSKOGEE, Okla. - A Green Country man who has battled addiction is now helping others, after opening a sober house in Muskogee. News On 6's Ryan Gillin showed us how the house is giving people a second chance at life.
Tow Truck drivers gather in Muskogee to honor life of John Mills and push for change
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — An urgent plea from the owners of Oklahoma tow truck companies just six days after Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says John Mills was killed after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a stranded motorist by trying to load their car onto his wrecker parked on the shoulder of US-69 just south of Wagoner Saturday night.
Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening. GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients. "It has that personal touch that you're looking for...
Fire damages south Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home was damaged after a fire Sunday night. The home is located near East 11th Street South and South Yale Avenue. Investigators think the fire was most likely caused by an electrical issue. No injuries were reported. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Descendants of Black Muscogee slaves go to court
The descendants of slaves owned by members of the Muscogee Nation went to tribal court Thursday to get their rights reinstated. The tribe’s revised 1979 Constitution took away rights given to slaves at the end of the Civil War. At a Wednesday press conference held at the Greenwood Cultural...
Memorial service held for tow trucker operator killed while loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The tow trucking community came together on Saturday to pay tribute to one of their own who was killed while trying to help a driver at the side of the road. John Mills was a tow truck driver for Red Beard’s Towing in Muskogee. He was...
Broken Arrow Farmers Market open Tuesdays starting Dec. 6
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Rose District Tuesday Market pilot program is launching in response to multiple requests from customers and vendors, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The market will be open every Tuesday through the month of February. In April, the Rose District Farmers Market will reopen on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Okmulgee County DA speaks out after charging Joe Kennedy with 4 counts of first degree murder
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Warning: this article contains graphic updates from the investigation. UPDATE, 12/5/2022: Okmulgee County District Attorney Carol Iski offered a detailed timeline following the arraignment of Joe Kennedy. Officers from multiple agencies assisted with the investigation, which added to more than 1,000 manhours. Autopsy results show that...
Cold Case Files: Rebekah Barrett Of Collinsville
18-year-old Rebekah Barrett attended her prom in Collinsville on April 23rd,1995. It would also be the last thing she would get to do as, just hours later, she was found injured in the middle of Garnett near Union in Collinsville. She would later die at the hospital. The investigation into what happened to her has never been officially determined and closed.
Annual German Holiday Market Kicks Off In Tulsa
If you want to escape the cold weather this weekend, an indoor German holiday market is back in Tulsa. At Chriskindlmarkt, you can experience authentic sights, smells, and tastes of the culture. The market is modeled after traditional Chriskindlmarkts in Germany, with everything from local handmade items to imported goods....
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
Body Discovered At Recycling Plant Identified By Tulsa Police
Tulsa Police identified a man whose body was found at a recycling plant. On Tuesday, someone found Juan Rolland, Jr.'s body at the plant, among debris picked up by a recycling truck, police said. His death does not appear to be a homicide, according to police. This is a developing...
Attorney General's Office files embezzlement charges against husband, wife contractor duo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has filed embezzlement charges against a husband and wife duo out of McIntosh County who are accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed. Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts...
Tulsa Animal Shelter Running 'Home For The Paw-lidays' Event
Tulsa Animal Welfare hopes you'll bring home a new pet for the holidays and is waiving all adoption fees. The city said the shelter is dangerously over capacity. That's why it's running its "Home for the Paw-lidays" event, where all adoptions are free until the end of the year. If...
