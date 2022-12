A masterclass from Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow helped propel the Bengals past the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.Early touchdowns from Burrow and Tee Higgins lifted Cincinnati to a 14-10 half-time lead, before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs exploded for a 14-point third quarter.A field goal at the start of the fourth brought the Bengals back within four, and they regained the lead with eight minutes to go when Burrow found Chris Evans in the end zone.Evans puts us back in the lead 👏 #KCvsCIN | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/O0N6L53kdE— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 4, 2022Cincinnati’s defence then held strong down the...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 43 MINUTES AGO