Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
- Age : 7 years old
- Race : White
- Eyes : Blue
- Hair : Blond
- Weight : 65 lbs.
- Height : 4 feet
- Gender : Female
- Additional information : Last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings, and two red birthmarks on her lower back.
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, for 7-year-old Athena Strand. Authorities later located her body.
Texas DPS via Wise Co. Sheriff's OfficeAccording to the bulletin, she was last seen in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise. Anyone with information about Athena's whereabouts is urged to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971. Check back with this article and tune into Eyewitness News broadcasts for updates and vital information on Athena's search.
