Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth

The clock is ticking to find a 7-year-old North Texas girl whose disappearance set off a statewide Amber Alert on Thursday.

Your smartphone may have received an alert at 2:11 p.m. about Athena Strand, whom the Department of Public Safety said vanished at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in Paradise, Texas, which is about 40 miles outside of Fort Worth.

Typically, a child's safety is considered in danger and at risk when Amber Alerts go out, but the DPS bulletin about Athena didn't immediately specify what happened or who may have taken the girl.

Nonetheless, here is how law enforcement describes Athena, according to the

Age : 7 years old

: 7 years old Race : White

: White Eyes : Blue

: Blue Hair : Blond

: Blond Weight : 65 lbs.

: 65 lbs. Height : 4 feet

: 4 feet Gender : Female

: Female Additional information : Last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets, and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings, and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, for 7-year-old Athena Strand. Authorities later located her body.

Texas DPS via Wise Co. Sheriff's Office

According to the bulletin, she was last seen in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise.

Anyone with information about Athena's whereabouts is urged to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.