Center Point Council hears presentation from Jefferson County Schools superintendent
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune CENTER POINT – Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin gave a presentation to the Center Point City Council at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, where he noted the highlights of local school performances. Gonsoulin spoke on the report cards released by the Alabama Department of Education, grading […]
alreporter.com
Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House
Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
Double Trouble in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
Calhoun County Leader Selected for Outdoor Recreation Advisory Roundtable
Calhoun County, AL –Innovate Alabama Forms Council on Outdoor Recreation to Expand, Promote and Protect Alabama’s Outdoor Recreational Landscape. Alabama leaders plan to leverage the state’s rich outdoor recreation landscape as innovative economic development assets.
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
wbrc.com
Source: Birmingham and Jefferson County negotiating to move city inmates to County jails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Jail inmates could soon be on the move. Sources have confirmed to WBRC that the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Sheriff are negotiating an arrangement to move inmates from the Birmingham City Jail to be housed at the County facilities. Birmingham City Jail...
alreporter.com
Alabama Mining Association announces Safety and Sustainability Award winners
The Alabama Mining Association (AMA) on Thursday announced the winners of the yearly AMA Safety and Sustainability Awards. This year’s winners were honored at the association’s second annual Safety and Sustainability Awards Dinner on November 15th at The Club in Birmingham. AMA’s goal with the awards is to...
Big Nights for Donoho, Ohatchee, and More
Calhoun County, AL – Thursday basketball: Donoho’s Williamson goes for school-record 47 in overtime win over Winterboro, Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 42 in girls rout of Ragland and more BOYS GAMES Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41 Clay Central at Randolph County Donoho 84, Winterboro 82 (OT) Handley 74, Spring Garden 64 Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48 […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup
MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
Upworthy
He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'
On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
wbrc.com
Major street repaving project in the works for Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
wvtm13.com
First on WVTM 13: Future of Birmingham City Jail in question, city could move inmates to county jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 News on Friday that the future of the Birmingham City Jail is in question, as the city explores moving inmates from the city jail to the Jefferson County jail. A memo was emailed on Thursday informing Birmingham City Jail staff of a...
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
ABC 33/40 News
Ethan's Heart gives out more than 100 survival bags to Birmingham homeless population
One twelve year old boy is working to help the less fortunate in the Birmingham community. Ethan Hill started his journey of service back in 2016 when he noticed a man who was homeless on his way to school. At just 6 years old, Ethan introduced himself to the man...
wvtm13.com
Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
tdalabamamag.com
Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday
Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
