Shelby County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Center Point Council hears presentation from Jefferson County Schools superintendent

By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune CENTER POINT – Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin gave a presentation to the Center Point City Council at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, where he noted the highlights of local school performances. Gonsoulin spoke on the report cards released by the Alabama Department of Education, grading […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House

Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Double Trouble in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Friday basketball: Ohatchee’s Crook has a huge double-double in matinee win over Alexandria, Spring Garden’s Austin goes for a quadruple-double, and more GIRLS GAMES Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28 Jacksonville Christian 60, ASCTE 20 Ohatchee 62, Alexandria 43 Pleasant Valley 65, Ashville 51 Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15 Westbrook 60, Glencoe 55 Winterboro 62, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year

WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments.  At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system.  Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
WARRIOR, AL
Calhoun Journal

Big Nights for Donoho, Ohatchee, and More

Calhoun County, AL – Thursday basketball: Donoho’s Williamson goes for school-record 47 in overtime win over Winterboro, Ohatchee’s Crook goes for 42 in girls rout of Ragland and more BOYS GAMES Anniston 55, Fort Payne 41 Clay Central at Randolph County Donoho 84, Winterboro 82 (OT) Handley 74, Spring Garden 64 Jacksonville Christian 59, Ranburne 48 […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Cemetery Board crew begins cleanup

MCCALLA, Ala. — A contractor hired by the Jefferson County Cemetery Board has begun cleaning up neglected graveyards in the area. This week, Vega Landscaping and Tree Service removed high weeds and small trees concealing tombstones at McCalla's Pine Hill Cemetery. Local legislation created the board five years ago,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Upworthy

He tried to skip graduation to work a shift, his boss refused: 'I was going to get him there no matter what'

On the day of his graduation, Timothy Harrison, aged 18, showed up at his local Waffle House in Center Point, Alabama, to work an extra shift. His boss, store manager Cedric Hampton, was surprised to see him there. This is because the Woodlawn High School senior had originally requested to take the day off to attend graduation. Soon enough, the manager learned about his limitations: Harrison did not have the means to get to the venue, nor did he have tickets. Instead of letting the student miss out on an important milestone, Hampton decided to do something about it, The Washington Post reports.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Major street repaving project in the works for Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Northport, a repaving job may be coming to your neighborhood soon. Northport city officials say a street resurfacing job has started. A total of 22 streets will get touch-ups, all at a cost of $4 million. Some of the streets getting repaved...
NORTHPORT, AL
Bham Now

Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham

‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Charity vending machines placed in downtown Brimingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — If you're looking to make a difference in the easiest way, then there's an option in downtown Birmingham. Light the World giving machines are up and running for the remainder of the week. They're vending machines. You walk up to them, select which item and charity...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station

BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Which recruits Alabama coaches visited Friday

Members of Alabama football’s coaching staff were spotted in different states Friday while out evaluating and visiting top recruits. The Crimson Tide’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach and the Crimson Tide’s safeties coach Charles Kelly were spotted inside the state during work. They stopped by Madhouse Training Friday, which is where priority targets and five-star recruits, James Smith and Qua Russaw train. Kelly was seen later that night at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the state championships. Alabama’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams was in action.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

