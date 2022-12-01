BUNNELL, Fla. (December 2, 2022) This year, one of our most wonderful and dedicated volunteers is retiring! Dr. Don Alfonso, as a co-founder of the Flagler Free Clinic from its inception, you have been a pillar of the Flagler Free Clinic with your big heart and charming personality. Over the years, you have inspired countless others around you to support and care for their community. More than a healer, you have brought laughter and joy to the lives of everyone around you.

