villages-news.com
Holiday parade brings plenty of Christmas spirit to Lady Lake
The annual Lady Lake Christmas parade on Saturday morning stepped off onto Old Dixie Highway where hundreds of children of all ages were filled with holiday cheer. Santa and Mrs. Claus waved to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Morning Sunrise Over Maricamp In Ocala
This beautiful morning sunrise was photographed from the Maricamp area in Ocala. Thanks to Sylvia Mashburn for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Christmas Festivals: December 2 - 4, 2022 in Lake County, Florida
If you want to get into the holiday spirit, Lake County communities offer plenty of activities this weekend to jump-start that Christmas mood! From tree lightings to parades to Santa visits, there's plenty going on this weekend for you and your family to enjoy!
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Morning Sky At On Top Of The World
Check out this beautiful morning sky at On Top of the World in Ocala. Thanks to Debby Wright for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
9 things to do this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Christmas trees are being lit and Christmas is just weeks away. That means there is plenty of holiday-themed happenings going on this weekend. Here’s a guide to everything going on this weekend, mostly holiday related but a few things for those not feeling festive just yet.
ocala-news.com
Angelina Pondalane
Angie passed peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 23, 2022. She resided at Top of the World, which she loved, for all the years she lived in Florida since moving here in 1988 to be near her sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank, and two young sons Francis and James. She was a member of Mary, Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, and served in many ministries there including the Carmelites and the Legion of Mary.
ocala-news.com
Eunice R. Massengill
Eunice R. Massengill, age 98, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. A visitation for Eunice will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A funeral service will occur Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480. A committal service will occur Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 5740 South Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480.
ocala-news.com
Twyman Allen Moody Jr.
Twyman Allen Moody Jr., age 71, of Ocala passed away on November 28, 2022. He was born on March 19, 1951, in Ocala, Florida a son to the late Twyman Allen and Dorothy (Woodard) Moody, Sr. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer Johnson.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Free Clinic Announces Retirement of Beloved Physician
BUNNELL, Fla. (December 2, 2022) This year, one of our most wonderful and dedicated volunteers is retiring! Dr. Don Alfonso, as a co-founder of the Flagler Free Clinic from its inception, you have been a pillar of the Flagler Free Clinic with your big heart and charming personality. Over the years, you have inspired countless others around you to support and care for their community. More than a healer, you have brought laughter and joy to the lives of everyone around you.
ocala-news.com
Palm Tree With Sunset In Ocala
Check out this beautiful photo of a palm tree and sunset taken before going under the bridge while on SR 200 in Ocala. Thanks to Courtney Dasilva for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ food drive collects over 20,000 pounds of donated items
Marion County’s 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive was deemed a huge success on Friday. The collection effort, which has been spearheaded by Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant since its inception in 2011, brought in a total of 20,700 pounds of food and $17,000 in monetary donations on Friday, December 2 at Ocala’s Downtown Square.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns next weekend, road closures and detours announced
The Ocala Christmas Parade will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, and the City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day of the festive event. The following road closure will be in effect on Saturday,...
ocala-news.com
Michael Ali Llewellyn
Michael Ali Llewellyn was born to Veta & Jephthah Llewellyn on June 21, 1966. Mickey, as he was affectionately known, was the third (3rd) of six (6) children from this union. He attended Horizon Park All Age School in Spanish Town St. Catherine, Jamaica, for his formative years. He attended and graduated from J.F. Kennedy HS, Bronx, New York.
stetson.edu
Hats Off to the Award-Winning Stetson Mansion
The 1886 mansion of Stetson’s founding trustee, benefactor and namesake, John B. Stetson, is nestled less than three miles from campus. It has a lot to tip its hat at these days earning the 2022 TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice #1 pick in the state of Florida and a Top 10 attraction in the entire country. It has also been named a USA Today’s 10 Best: #1 Holiday Home Tour in Florida and #2 in the United States. With all these major awards, it’s become a popular “must see” destination especially for its “Christmas Spectacular!” Tours that started on November 1.
ocala-news.com
Iris Maria Brooks
Iris Maria Brooks was born on October 21, 1926 to Mr. and Mrs. John & Mary Ngfatt. Her birthplace was Lucea. It is a coastal town in Jamaica and the capital of the Parish of Hanover. Her father would own multiple grocery stores in different areas, which resulted in the family moving from place to place. After reaching her teenage years they finally settled in Kingston, Jamaica.
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County looking for volunteers
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers who are 14 years of age or older. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with...
villages-news.com
The size of Manhattan vs. The Villages
In my previous Letter to the Editor, the mistake was my misreading of the article about the size of Manhattan. Instead of population, it should have been size. The Villages is about 34 square miles, Manhattan is about 29 square miles. I must have had a senior moment.
ocala-news.com
Jimmie Carolyn Hite
Jimmie W Hite, age 79, passed away on Saturday November 26th, in Ocala Florida after a brief illness. Jimmie was born in Waynesville, NC on June 26, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James P White and Ruth Leatherwood. She married James Bernhard (Jimmy) Hite from Nashville, Tennessee...
