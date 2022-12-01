Read full article on original website
Reporter's awkward Hunter Biden question to Kevin McCarthy at White House prompts humorous response
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy batted aside a question about the potential awkwardness of being at the same dinner as Hunter Biden on Thursdsay.
Senate's Most Powerful Democrats Could Lose Power on Tuesday
"I don't expect Manchin or Sinema to have much influence to be quite honest," one expert told Newsweek.
Cheney calls Trump ‘enemy of the Constitution’ after he proposes terminating it
A number of other Republicans condemned the message, but most stopped short of criticizing Trump himself.
Democrats aim to seize outright Senate majority in Georgia runoff
The contest between Raphael Warnock and Trump-backed Herschel Walker will decide if Democrats maintain their majority
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Some Republicans say the midterms were a mandate for further abortion restrictions
Many GOP lawmakers who sailed to victory in states with anti-abortion laws are planning to use their expanded power.
'We want him here': Maxine Waters urges Bankman-Fried to testify
The former FTX CEO has signaled he would be open to testifying.
House Dems pass some more torches
CAUCUS CHANGES — It’s not just House Democrats as a whole who are passing the torch this week. Key groups within the caucus are also holding their own elections — including the Congressional Black Caucus, which makes up a powerful voting bloc and is marking over 50 years as the “conscience of the Congress.”
Ukraine aid and stealth bombers: Pentagon lays out consequences if Congress can’t pass a budget deal
A yearlong continuing resolution would hit weapons programs across the board, an internal document says.
Lauren Egan joins POLITICO's White House team
Announcement from Deputy Managing Editor for Politics, Sam Stein, Deputy White House Editor, Eun Kim, Managing Editor, Politics and Washington, Mike Zapler:. We are thrilled to announce that Lauren Egan will be joining our White House team to help helm the West Wing Playbook newsletter. Lauren comes to us from...
POLITICO Playbook: Trump’s pre-runoff message: Terminate the Constitution
DONALD TRUMP, the former president and the person that polls show is still the most likely GOP presidential nominee in 2024, today on Truth Social called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election, citing false conspiracy theories about election fraud. “A Massive Fraud of this type...
GOP representative sparks anchor’s incredulity by refusing to denounce Trump’s call to ‘terminate’ constitution
Republican representative David Joyce refused to denounce outright Donald Trump’s shocking suggestion to “terminate” the constitution despite being repeatedly grilled by a talk show host. In his appearance on ABC’s “This Week” with anchor George Stephanopoulos, the Ohio representative appeared to dodge questions when pressed on Mr Trump’s latest statement. He went on to say that he would support him should he become the 2024 presidential nominee. “He [Mr Trump] says a lot of things,” Mr Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, insisted.He said the former president’s statements need to be taken in “context” and he cannot...
Which Biden donors scored invites to the state dinner
WHICH BIDEN DONORS SCORED INVITES TO THE STATE DINNER: Joe Biden feted French President Emmanuel Macron last night for the first state dinner of his presidency, a glitzy affair whose attendees ranged from lawmakers and members of the administration to business leaders, celebrities and other cultural luminaries, according to a list provided by the White House.
A record number of women in state legislatures
Good morning, rulers! Hope you all had a fantastic Thanksgiving and are coping with the short days and stressful weeks we have before the holidays. Thanks to Sophie Gardner for her help with this newsletter!. In last month’s midterm elections, women scored a big victory at a level of government...
Joe Biden, Bookstore Poison
Readers are steering clear. So are publishers. For the book industry, “it’s a black hole.”
Elon Musk’s complicated relationship with California
THE BUZZ: Elon Musk has never been so politically charged. Tesla’s founder has had an up-and-down relationship with California Democrats. He has been hailed as a Silicon Valley visionary and excoriated as an exploitative employer. Things got contentious during the pandemic, when Musk defied a shutdown order for the company’s Fremont plant and pledged Covid-19 aid with confusing results. That was before Musk took over Twitter, spurring a staff exodus that upended a company San Francisco had lured downtown.
How did confidential gun permit data get leaked?
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state’s gun owners were already warring over the state’s very tight gun control laws when, on June 23, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision that could threaten the constitutionality of at least some of the restrictions. Gun owner organizations had sued to overturn some of the state’s laws, such as a 10-round limit on magazines, and had some success in federal court. The 6-3 June 23 ruling, overturning a New...
True or false: Colorado is a swing state
Michael Bennet is the senior Democratic senator from Colorado, a famously purple state. In the weeks leading up to the 2022 midterms Colorado seemed to be a place where Republicans might actually flip a few seats. But as it turned out, not only was there no red wave in Colorado, there was something of a blue wave instead. On this episode of Playbook Deep Dive, host Ryan Lizza visits Sen. Michael Bennet on the Hill to dissect the 2022 midterms, and pick his brain on 2024 presidential campaigns and what might be in store for the lame duck session.
DOJ: Jailed Jan. 6 rioter tried to sell mob footage to Pelosi’s documentarian daughter
In a sentencing memo, the Justice Department urges U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich to impose a 63-month jail sentence for Ronald Sandlin.
DNC moves forward with dramatic change to presidential primary calendar
Biden's proposal would have South Carolina hold Democrats' first presidential primary and Michigan and Georgia join the early states.
